Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A Ford Explorer reportedly was in a ditch off of Vantage Highway.
- A hit and run was reported on state Route 906 at Snoqualmie Pass.
- A GMC Sierra reportedly was broken into on state Route 906 at Snoqualmie Pass.
- A Chevy Cobalt reportedly was in a ditch off of Parke Creek Road.
- A snowboard reportedly was stolen on state Route 906 at Snoqualmie Pass.
- An Ellensburg resident reportedly called Kittcom to ask if it was legal to dumpster dive.
- Locks and hinges reportedly were damaged at the Challenge Course.
- A van reportedly struck a Mazda parked on East Seventh Avenue.
- A small fuel spill was reported at a fuel station on Gladmar Road.
- A man reportedly knocked on door on West 15th Avenue at around midnight Sunday and asked for directions to campus. He was very polite and left but the reporting party thought it suspicious because of the time of night.
- A large husky dog reportedly killed chickens on Airport Road in Cle Elum.
- A hit and run was reported on Dolarway Road.
- A West Indiana Drive resident reported that all the mailboxes were open and she did not receive her mail.
- A beagle reportedly appeared to be lost on West 13th Avenue.
- There was a report that people with spotlights were turning picnic tables on their end and using them for snow escapades on Pine Street and West Second Street in Cle Elum.
- A collision was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 58.
- A woman in a red truck with a canopy reportedly was screaming, cursing and staying stop out the window as the vehicle drove by on North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
- A person reportedly was wandering inside the fenced portion of a yard on Red Bridge Road near Cle Elum.
- A Toyota truck reportedly was doing donuts and running over curbs in a parking lot on Chestnut Street.
- A Ford F150 reportedly was disabled and blocking a lane on a bridge on South Thorp Highway.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 37-year-old Renton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $3,100.
- A 36-year-old Everett man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for vehicle prowl and making/having theft tools. Bail $5,000.
- A 40-year-old Concrete woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $3,000.
- A 46-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. Bail $25,000.
- A 22-year-old Arroyo Grande, California man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of possession of controlled substances, failure to appear for possession of controlled substances, failure to appear for obstructing a public servant, failure to appear for possession of marijuana under the age of 21, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, probation violation for being a minor in possession of alcohol and probation violation for making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Bail $263,500.
- A 44-year-old Spokane man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure comply with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
- A 48-year-old Walla Walla man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply with pay or appear, failure to appear for third-degree theft. Bail $10,000.
- A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $2,000.
- A 45-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for two counts of third-degree assault, failure to appear for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to appear for resisting arrest. Bail $5,000.