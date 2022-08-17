...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Long-time Ellensburg Rodeo volunteer Janice Sutton will be honored by the rodeao board for her dedication to working cattle in the timed event end of the arena. Here she is pictured doing her own roping.
In 1978 she posted a 1.6 in the breakaway at the National High School Finals Rodeo. A couple of years later became the first woman to team rope in the Ellensburg Rodeo.
You could say roping cattle is in Janice Sutton’s DNA and now the Ellensburg Rodeo Board will recognize her 41-year effort as a rodeo volunteer on Sunday.
Janice followed in her father Tuffy Sutton’s footsteps and has sorted cattle for the roping chutes end of the arena since 1981.
“My dad was a pickup man for stock contractor Larry Wyatt. I would go with him to rodeos and help with the sorting of timed event and rough stock. At times I would go into the arena and help him,” Sutton explained. “That’s where I learned about sorting stock.”
The love of rodeo and the western way of life led her to volunteer at the Ellensburg Rodeo doing what she knew best, loading the chutes, sorting calves, team roping steers and bulldogging steers for the timed events.
“It’s a nice job and I really enjoy it. It’s always nice when cowboys come down and thank you for the work you do and volunteering,” she said. “We have a great volunteer group and community support. Without it, there wouldn’t be an Ellensburg Rodeo.”
Her job begins at 4:30 a.m. each day when they receive a list of numbers and then sort cattle for every timed event. They sort team roping, calf roping, breakaways and steer wrestling.
“One hour prior to the rodeo, we take that list of cattle to the front of the arena where there’s another list where they load each one according to who’s up,” she explained.
Sutton takes pride in being a part of helping the Ellensburg Rodeo, soon it it’s 100th year, run smoothly each year. “I think the 100th year is going to be awesome,” she said. “It’s pretty remarkable and I’m going to be there next year to be a part of that.”
The days are long, the work is hard, such is the western way of life and she wouldn’t have it any other way.