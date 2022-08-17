janice sutton

Long-time Ellensburg Rodeo volunteer Janice Sutton will be honored by the rodeao board for her dedication to working cattle in the timed event end of the arena. Here she is pictured doing her own roping.

In 1978 she posted a 1.6 in the breakaway at the National High School Finals Rodeo. A couple of years later became the first woman to team rope in the Ellensburg Rodeo.

You could say roping cattle is in Janice Sutton’s DNA and now the Ellensburg Rodeo Board will recognize her 41-year effort as a rodeo volunteer on Sunday.

