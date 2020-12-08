Changes in the Ellensburg School Board positions ended with Jason White as board chair/president, former board president Tosha Woods stepped down to Vice President and Meg Ledlum was elected Legislative Representative.
White said he is a little nervous to be taking on the role of board president in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced all local schools into a new style of education. He understands the challenge and the responsibility that came with the role he accepted.
“I think the community looks more to me as the person to be a spokesperson for the board,” White said. “The board only has one voice, and it’s the voice of the board, so I would only be speaking to what the board decides.”
White said he wants to represent the district, teachers, staff and community in the future.
Voting to change board positions is an annual vote. Woods said she believes the vote is a positive impact for the board, the school district and the community.
“I think it’s healthy for the board to have a change in that seat,” Woods said. “It’s not an easy seat to be in, you are a servant to the board and a servant to the people, so you are really doing two roles at the same time. I think it’s good for all of us to have a different person there, have a different person setting that agenda and working closely with our district administrators.”
Woods nominated White to the position of board chair/president, which was confirmed in an unanimous vote by the other board members. Woods was then nominated to vice chair/president by White, which was also passed in a unanimous vote. Meg Ludlum was nominated to Legislative Representative by Woods, and confirmed in a third unanimous vote.
Woods is stepping down as board chair after holding the position for a year and a half. She took the position when then president Jonathan Leonard stepped down while she was VP. Jason White has been a member of the board since Aug. 28, 2019.