The late, great William “Billy” Taylor once called Jazz America’s classical music.
Taylor created more than 300 compositions and received numerous honors and awards, including two Peabody awards for broadcasting and a Grammy.
“It’s simple, complex, relaxed, intense,” the 1988 NEA Jazz master is quoted as saying. “It is both a way of spontaneously composing music and a repertoire, which resulted from the musical language developed by improvising artists.”
Jazz was first compiled by musicians in African American communities in New Orleans, La. By the late 19th century, early 20th century, it became the signature dancing music in the clubs, inspiring improvisation to bring something newer and hipper every time the music evolved.
April is Jazz Appreciation Month in honor one of America’s earliest and iconic art forms, the Daily Record caught up with some of Ellensburg’s Jazz aficionados to get their take on America’s music.
Bob Bruya: Is an up-and-coming recording artist and musician from Ellensburg, who is currently based between Miami and New York City.
“This music is a beautiful representation of America as a melting pot and the resilience of Black composers in their pursuit of radical, self-expression and expansion in art,” Bruya said.
Lenny Price: Is an instructor, as well as a studio and touring musician, who once toured with Grammy winning Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh.
“First and foremost, for me it’s a representation of African-American culture,” the Central Washington University graduate said. “It has adapted itself to every new genre, and that’s what makes it so great.
“It’s really a great reflection of American ideas and views, and that’s what it is to me. It’s really versatile and it’s becoming new even thought it’s been around for so many years. They’re calling it new Jazz, but it’s just jazz continuing to evolve and continue to be relevant.”
Don Solberg: Is one of the co-founders of Jazz in the Valley and has been involved with the summer music festival for going on 24 years.
“I love the unexpectedness of jazz,” he said. “There is a mixture of rhythms and the individual interpretation by the artists. I prefer the more soulful, bluesy interpretation, personally.
“I’m not a big hip-hop fan, but there’s some fusion stuff I like. Certainly, there’s several versions, Latin jazz that is kind of cool. The improvisation is what makes it different than other types of music.”
Greg Lyman: Is a bassist for a number of different musical groups, including the Ellensburg Big Band, The Professors and Rusty Cage.
“Jazz allows the musicians to really and truly express themselves,” he said. “You can show your personality through Jazz. There is also a communication with other Jazz musicians when you’re playing.
“When you’re playing, there’s such an amazing level communication between the others. The interactive listening level goes up and it’s like speaking to each other through music.”
Alison Banchero: Is a singer/songwriter that’s very active throughout the Pacific Northwest, both as a performer and recording artist.
“I like that there is an expression and a crazy improvisational aspect of it that you don’t necessarily see in pop music all the time,” the Central Washington University graduate said. “Jazz allows improv to take center stage.
“I like that it allows the freedom to express yourself through your instrument. The thing about jazz is that it’s all about interpretation. You can take a song that’s from 70 years ago, put it into another style, and all of a sudden, you’ve re-invented something years later, yet still pay homage to the traditional aspects of the form.”
Mel Peterson: Is a jazz, gospel singer that plays live throughout the Pacific Northwest.
“My parents were young, educated, and Black, so to be from the South like that I had a lot of different influences from the albums they would buy,” said Peterson. “Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and others are where I get a lot of my inspiration.
“When I think of jazz, I think of Billie. I think of Ella and those entertainers from the 1920s in Harlem Renaissance or the Cotton Club. A lot of my repertoire comes from those people I listened to growing up.”
Chris Bruya: Is the former Central Washington University director of Jazz Studies, retired.
“Most people don’t realize that we have jazz to thank for the creation and evolution of the drum set, the use of drums, bass and a chordal instrument (piano or guitar) as the standard rhythm section in pop music, and the integration and expectation that instrumental solos are part of the pop music lexicon,” he said.
“I think it would be safe to say that without jazz, popular music as we know it would not exist.”
Becky Griswold: Is an instructor and keyboard performer throughout the Pacific Northwest.
“Jazz is just so innovative and fun to play,” she said. “It was a way for African Americans to play when they could finally record in the ‘20s. Some of the best recordings were of the early musicians.
“It gives you the ability to take something that’s formatted in a normal conventional way, but be able improvise, which was a new concept in the world of music. It opened a lot of doors. It’s influenced rock ‘n’ roll, it’s influenced R&B. It influenced the Beatles and the Rolling Stones and what they became.”