There is not a lot of room for an inflated ego in the trombone section of a jazz band, where the top the pyramid is the lead trumpet.
Like the lead guitar in a rock band, there’s a lot of the focus on the front man. But the key — the meat of the band — is in that middle range that makes the difference between a full and powerful sound or something on the weak side.
Central Washington University fourth-year trombonist Cole Lobdell has earned the right to sit first chair in the trombone section of one of the finest jazz bands in the country. He’ll be the first to tell you, there’s a significant difference between providing support and playing second fiddle, and his trombone section knows how to bring it with the best.
“Trombone is not quite as flashy. But when you understand what’s going on, you understand it’s not like any other instrument. And, that’s what makes it very cool to play,” said Lobdell, who worked his way up from Jazz Band II to third chair to second and eventually first chair in the elite ensemble.
“There’s sounds that we can create that no one else in the band can, and it’s actually quite fun.”
Part of sitting in that lead chair means counting the rests, hearing and relating to the trumpet, the sax and rhythm section, helping to shape the sound as a whole. There’s a lot of responsibility, but his learning curve was formulated working his way up through the ranks. The Tri-Cities native has a balanced perspective.
“The lead chair determines the style and the balance of the section,” he explained. “It’s the first player’s job to listen to what the lead player’s doing and make adjustments. It’s a cooperative effort and every player has a very specific job to make it sound great,” he said
“I learned the importance of playing in a supportive role when I was a third chair. You might think third chair is not as important, but it adds to the structure of all the cords as a collective whole.”
CWU director of jazz studies Chris Bruya dipped into the classic songbook over the holiday season and his Jazz Band I treated audiences to a night with the Jazz Nutcracker arranged by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn and even threw in a little of that New York City grit with the Harlem Nutcracker as an added bonus.
Ellington and Strayhorn transformed the Tchaikovsky’s work into something exciting, extending basic concepts in ways never before thought of, and it’s that transformation of structure that makes CWU jazz studies exciting, Lobdell said.
“Sometimes it’s just good to sit down with a group of friends in somebody’s basement and play. Jamming together in a place where everybody feels comfortable throwing out ideas and just playing,” he said. “It can be a personal challenge trying things that I might not be comfortable with in front of a crowd.”
It takes all facets to make up one of the best bands in the country, whether they are the top stone on top of the pyramid or the supporting cast. The next generation of Jazz Band I is walking in the footsteps of those who laid it down hot back in the day, making their own noise in this world, and you can expect the trombone section to balance it all out.