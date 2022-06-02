For 24 years, Jazz in the Valley has been the summer festival that brought in people from far and wide to experience downtown Ellensburg and hear the sweet sounds of jazz and the music that makes the world go round.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut it down once, but it bounced back last year, like a cork bobbing back to the surface, too powerful to go away, too much a part of the fabric in this Central Washington community.
Festival organizers are in the process of changing the brand name to the Ellensburg Music Festival, but it will present the same live music to touch the soul and lift the spirit with 17 performances at eight venues over two days in July.
The 24th festival offers live music in the galleries, bars, restaurants, and the spectacular setting at The Hotel Windrow rooftop.
“Jazz in the Valley is a staple of Ellensburg. We are slowly transitioning to a new festival name: Ellensburg Music Festival,” board president Tony Swartz said. “I’m a jazz trumpet player and I love the Jazz in the Valley name. But I also get it when my 30ish-year-old says some people say jazz isn’t their cup of tea.
“The new name aims to attract a new batch of volunteers and board members. The same great festival/dates/format is here to stay. The name Ellensburg Music Festival aims to capture the interest of a broader audience.”
The main attraction has, and always be, the variety of music available, festival pioneer board member Don Solberg said.
“It’s not like we’re changing what people have experienced over the years. We’re still musician-focused. The Big Band is playing one night if people want to swing dance,” he said. “We’ll have funk, R&B and soul, along with jazz, same as it’s always been, doing what we do best, bringing in the music.”
MUSICAL VARIETY
Musical variety has always been the flavor of the day when it comes to the festival. Anything from jazz extraordinaire Bruce Babad and Bob Bruya to Harmonious Funk to locals Mel Peterson, who sang the national anthem at the Mariners game earlier this year, and the Ellensburg Big Band.
“The range of music we’re offering is pretty special,” Swartz said. “We have New Orleans feels with 45th Street Brass and Bourbon and Bellows. Michael Powers has always been a fan favorite. He’s back.
“People can dance to some Latin music with Duende Libre or get funky with BroHamM and Emerald City Throwdown or swing dance the night away with Ellensburg Big Band.”
Greta Matassa’s mind-blowing vocal range earned her a place in the Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame in 2014. She’ll be up that Saturday night on the rooftop at The Hotel Windrow.
“She has a fearlessness in approaching material,” said Jim Wilke, the Seattle jazz maven and host of the syndicated “Jazz After Hours” radio program, “that makes her like an instrumentalist in a jam session.”
Solberg is quick to agree. “If you’ve never seen her, I would highly recommend seeing her in this environment,” he said. “Her range is spectacular, and she’ll really be something on the rooftop.”
Mel Peterson and Dr. Dre Feagin have been working hard this spring. The local duo will bring their soulful blend of harmonies to the Gard Vinter on Saturday night in historic downtown Ellensburg.
A FEW CHANGES
There will be a few changes coming out of the abbreviated festival from a year ago when the pandemic created issues.
The 24th Annual Ellensburg Music Festival will not use the Rotary Pavilion for a downtown performance. There will not be a beer garden or food vendors this year, but festival-goers can take advantage of several of the downtown restaurants.
“What we’re trying to do is put together a reasonable music festival by going back to the essentials,” Solberg said. “We’re not using the pavilion stage or fencing off Unity Park that used to take 200 volunteers a day and a half to set up and tear down.
“By doing that, we’re doing what we do best, which is bringing in the music and leaving people to support downtown businesses.”
Tickets are available online now for $60 for the entire weekend.
“There will be a limited number of tickets sold this year because of the capacity issues with the different venues,” Solberg said. “We can probably handle somewhere around 900 people, so in order to accommodate everyone, people are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.
“We’re trying to go as paperless as possible. People can purchase tickets online and print them out at home. One thing we’ve added this year for people that might not have a computer or Smartphone is that the Ellensburg Downtown Association will be able to help with the online purchase.”
Venues this year include The Hotel Windrow rooftop, The Hotel Windrow, The Clymer Museum, the First Methodist Church, The Pearl Bar and Grill, Gallery One Visual Arts Center, Gard Vinters Wine Bar, and Red Pickle.