Rolf Williams just laughed out loud.
“That’s the way of the universe,” he said in answer to the question did he intentionally ask Winegar’s Coffee & Creamery to set up shop next door in remembrance of his grandfather’s fancy for ice cream?
The answer is no. But the scoops are on Jerrol’s in memory of founder Don Williams on the 75th anniversary of the department store whose motto is: “How adapting to change has allowed a smalltown soda fountain to evolve and prosper for three generations.”
“We will be giving away scoops of Don’s root beer float ice cream by Winegar’s in memory of my grandpa,” Rolf said.
The history of Jerrol’s dates back three generations to founders Don and Irene Williams. Their dream has become a 75-year-old, three-generation success story according to the unfinished history of “Jerrol’s: From Ice Cream & Pies to Office Supplies.”
The now updated autobiography talks about how the only child born in the USA of immigrant parents from Norway, whose first child was labeled as “spastic,” created a 300-square-foot store in the front yard that grew into a 15,000-square-foot brick and mortar and online business.
It’s been 75 years and three generations later and Jerrol’s is still making the world a better place.
“The business started as a soda fountain. Grandpa’s favorite dessert was a root beer float,” Rolf explained. “One of the funnier stories is that he didn’t know how to make pies when they opened.
“So, some of the neighbor ladies would bring in a pie that he could sell. They eventually taught him how to make pies.”
As with all family businesses, kids have a way of growing up in and around the business, said Rolf, who is the third generation to own and operate Jerrol’s, taking over from his father Jerry T. Williams.
“I remember my father was always willing to embrace change, whether it was technology or the products he sold. He was never afraid to try something new,” Rolf said. “We’ve been here for 75 years, so I guess it’s worked.
“I’m not sure proud would be the right word. I’m grateful to live in a community where we’re able to make a difference. I’m just very grateful and humbled that people have been patrons of our business for so many years.”
The business has endured the ups and downs, the political and social changes that have occurred over the past seven decades.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced yet another business climate change affecting everything from the supply chain, social distancing and health restrictions to personnel.
“March 4 of 2020, we made a plan and implemented it. We were very aware of COVID at that point,” Williams told Jordan T. Lopez for the update to Jerrol’s autobiography: The COVID Years.
Like other businesses throughout the country, Jerrol’s went through sales reduction, reduction of staff, the pandemic health restrictions. The business was at the forefront of providing hand sanitizer, masks and other daily essentials that helped people through turbulent times.
“It’s really weird, not many third-generation retail stores re-open for the first time, but May 28th we were able to open the doors to clients again,” Williams said.
“One of the first people that came into the store that I helped was an older gentleman named Max. He and I hit it off right away and have since been good friends. I quickly realized how much I missed helping people face to face.”
The signs on the windows to the entrance of the business read, Diversity, Equality and Respect. They were up long before the topic of equality became a topic of discussion, before racial tensions escalated after an African American was killed in police custody, and long before the Capitol Hill riot.
Street artist Jason Clifton painted the words Diversity, Equality and Respect in the windows that remain in the front entrance today.
“We have certainly tried to live up to our responsibility of being in the community and do what we thought was right,” he said. “Whether it be going through a pandemic or diversity or any of that.
“We’ve always been focused on doing it the right way. I have found over the years that even people who strongly disagree, but can remain respectful, we can learn so much from each other.”
Williams talked of people who will argue that health masks do not work and show information supporting their point of view, will wear a mask while in his business out of respect.
That’s all anybody can ask for, he said, respect earns respect and that’s the way it’s been at Jerrol’s for the past 75 years.