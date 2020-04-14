Jerry Martens, a Cle Elum small business owner and longtime homebuilder has announced his campaign for Kittitas County Commissioner for District 2, challenging Laura Osiadacz, who previously announced her reelection bid, according to a news release from the candidate.
“Four years ago, I submitted my name for the appointment to the Board of County Commissioners when Gary Berndt vacated his seat. At that time, I pledged to support whomever was chosen in the election that same year,” Martens said. “I kept my promise... Since that time, I have grown increasingly concerned with the lack of vision from the Board of County Commissioners.”
Martens said the board has failed to proactively address water, land use or budgetary needs.
“The Board’s lack of proactive action to address these problems stems from a lack of foresight and initiative. I can offer experienced, levelheaded leadership to a board that, to now, has not functioned as a unit,” Martens said.
Martens said he has concerns about the transparency, accessibility and accountability of county government.
“Your government needs to be available and accessible without having to drive to Ellensburg,” Martens said. “I pledge to open an office in the Upper County and spend as much of my time as possible to be accessible to you. I also see a need for a more ‘customer-focused’ approach from our county departments which has been highlighted recently by the response to COVID-19. While it is completely appropriate to suspend physical access to county departments for safety, we must have systems in place to keep our county working.”
Martens is a life-long Washington resident, who has lived in the Cle Elum area for 20 years. His professional background is in construction, having spent 50 years in commercial and residential construction. He currently owns and operates Rustik Kreations, a small business in Cle Elum that creates furnishings from antique, reclaimed and salvaged natural wood. He also owns a consulting company. His professional involvement includes serving a Kittitas chapter president of the Central Washington Home Builders Association.
In terms of public service, he served for 12 years as planning commissioner with the city of Brier, and he currently serves on the Affordable Housing Council of Central Washington and the Kittitas County Flood Control Zone District board.
Martens and his wife, Sheryl, have been married for 47 years and have two grown children and two grandchildren.