Jerry Pettit will seek re-election to a fifth full term as Kittitas County Auditor.
“It has been an honor to serve the public of Kittitas County. I wish to continue to do so as we see significant growth in our county” Pettit said in a news release.
Pettit said the office has continued to improve efficiency and transparency with the additional use of technology, and with the implementation of the OpenGov financial reporting tool, the public has access to timely county financial information online.
In 2018, the county received the State Auditor’s Stewardship Award for being the first local government to implement an electronic records management system, allowing the state auditor electronic access to view supporting documentation for journal vouchers, vouchers, payroll and other documents necessary to complete the audit.
“I have received the Voter Outreach Award that is presented by the Secretary of State two times for work to educate and provide improved access for voters in Kittitas County,” Pettit said.
In recent years the office also has added a licensing subagent in the city of Ellensburg to provide additional resources for license and title services.
The filing period for this election starts May 16. The primary election is Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8.