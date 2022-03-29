Joe O’Leary is seeking re-election as Kittitas County Public Utility District Commissioner, according to a news release.
“I have had the privilege of serving the customers of the Kittitas County Public Utility District and would like to continue serving another term,” O’Leary said. “I am pleased to say, over the past five years the Kittitas PUD has increased assets and reduced the percentage of debt which enables us to continue to improve service and reliability to our customers by replacing old poles and conductors, with a minimum amount of rate increases.”
O’Leary said the PUD has invested over a million dollars in improvements to the Badger Pocket area served by the Parke substation, affecting about 1,000 customers, which will reduce the possibility of outages in that area. The PUD is working on completing several miles of feeder line extensions to be able to provide backup service to most of the Badger Pocket from the Jenkins substation in the event of an outage. This redundancy will limit the outage time as much as possible. The PUD also has an aggressive tree trimming policy, spending about $250,000 dollars annually.
He added the PUD also is building a new substation off Bettas Road which will improve as well as provide redundancy to the Teanaway customers, affecting about 1,000 customers.
“We are completing repair work on the Beverly Bridge power line which will provide redundancy to our customers in the Vantage area and up to the Parke substation,” O’Leary said. “The bridge was damaged by fire in 2014 and closed until this year. Adding this point of delivery, will provide an additional reliable power source and double our capacity in the Vantage area without adding a substation. By accomplishing these and other projects, we are expanding our resource adequacy to accommodate future load growth as electrical demands increase.”
The PUD’s current growth rate is 17%.
O’Leary said inflation and supply chain issues are causing prices to increase on wire and transformers.
“This presents many challenges, but we will continue to improve and upgrade our aging infrastructure, some of which is more than 60 years old,” O’Leary said. “There is a need to improve our office, warehouse and storage yard as we have outgrown our existing facilities and currently have some staff working in a leased portable building on site.”
While on the board, O’Leary has represented the PUD on the Public Power Council as well as the Washington Public Utility District Association.
The filing period for this election cycle starts May 16. The primary election is Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8.