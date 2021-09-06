Support Local Journalism


Each Labor Day weekend, Upper County residents take time to celebrate the industry that was once the lifeblood of their region, and they never forget the people who made the industry happen.

John Cernick Jr. was crowned the 2021 King Coal Sunday morning at the Coal Miner’s Memorial in Roslyn. He worked in the mines while still a high school student and came from a long line of mining family members both in Upper County and beyond.

HONORING THE PAST

Roslyn Ronald Cle Elum Heritage Club Chair Nick Henderson talked about the hard work done in the mines during their heyday, and shared Cernick Jr.’s family history with ceremony attendees.

“John Cernick Jr. represents a long line of coal miners,” he said. “His grandfather, his dad, his uncles, and himself.”

John’s grandfather moved to America from Croatia in 1901, settling in New Mexico and worked in the copper mines in that area. The family moved to Cle Elum in 1908, where John’s grandparents worked in the Independent Mine. John’s father worked in the Independent, No. 5, and No. 9 mines for many years, also serving as secretary of the United Mine Workers Union.

John was born in 1933 in the former mining town of No. 5, which used to be located between Cle Elum and Roslyn.

“John has lived his whole life in Upper County,” Henderson said. “He worked three years at the No. 9 Mine when he was still in high school and was drafted into the Army immediately after high school.”

After finishing his time in the Army, Cernick Jr. returned to Upper County where he worked in the construction industry until he retired. He now lives near Lake Cle Elum with his wife.

“John was in the coal mines in high school digging coal,” Henderson said. “I was digging graves with Willie (Craven) when I was in high school, and I thought that was bad enough. I couldn’t imagine doing it underground.”

GRATEFUL FOR THE EXPERIENCE

“I’m very honored to get this,” Cernick Jr. said of the honor bestowed upon him this year. “I’m happy.”

Cernick Jr. said things are much different in Upper County than they were when he was a kid growing up in the area.

“When you’d come through here, you’d see smoke coming out of all the chimneys,” he said of the use of coal in homes. “That was a nice sign. Things were much different, and I think they were a lot better than now.”

Cernick Jr. talked about most memorable experience going into the No. 9 Mineshaft as a youthful employee. He jokingly estimated he probably shoveled 20 tons of coal every day during his time as a miner.

“You’d go down and it went over the knuckle,” he said of the experience. “You’d swear you were hanging there, that slope was so steep, 38-degrees I think. We went down straight to the bottom, and we were going through the old tunnels that came off the shaft mine entries. There were old shovels and cars, and we were right under The Brick. It was just like they left it when the mine exploded.”

Coming from a Croatian heritage, Cernick Jr. talked about the melting pot of ethnicities that made up the mine employees back in the day.

“Everybody looked out for each other,” he said. “You had Italians, Croatians, Englishmen. They’d take care of you and make sure you didn’t walk under a rock and get nailed, because you could get killed pretty easy in there. You couldn’t have worked with better guys.”

