...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 5
John Ford Clymer painted this oil entitled Petroglyphs as an 18-year-old in 1925.
John Ford Clymer’s original oil painting of a farm family playing basketball on a dirt court with a rim nailed on the barn was the cover of the Saturday Evening Post. The Saturday Evening Post cover ran on Nov. 11, 1950,
John Ford Clymer painted this oil entitled Petroglyphs as an 18-year-old in 1925.
Courtesy photo
Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon has refreshed the John Ford Clymer room to depict the early work of the world renown artist.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
John Ford Clymer’s original oil painting of a farm family playing basketball on a dirt court with a rim nailed on the barn was the cover of the Saturday Evening Post. The Saturday Evening Post cover ran on Nov. 11, 1950,
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
John Ford Clymer had a way of capturing the Western way of life, like with this boy practicing his roping.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
The John Clymer Room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery exhibits a wide variety of his work.
The Clymer Museum of Art exhibit puts on display past ties to present lives with various periods of the work of renowned artist John Ford Clymer, whose art is recognized around the world.
The room dedicated solely to Clymer’s work is something that brings a special joy to curator Matthew Lennon’s heart. Like Clymer himself, Lennon has developed an understanding of art on an international scale.
As an artist, writer, photographer, public art professional and independent curator for more than 25 years, he has exhibited, lectured and managed and developed projects in the U.S. and Europe.
Lennon is seeing to it that John Ford Clymer’s work and achievements live on through his paintings, illustrations and prints.
The current Clymer Room depicts the journey and portrays the development of a great artist, from his pen and ink when Clymer was 15 years old in 1922 to the Petroglyphs painting as an 18-year-old to his work with various Saturday Evening Post covers.
“He didn’t just wake up one morning and say, ‘I’m John Clymer.’ It’s very exciting to see the growth at an early age,” Lennon said. “He was signing his work Junior Clymer at this point.”
The pen and ink of Man with a Pipe (1922) is in fine detail showing early talent, as is an additional piece entitled Blind Folded Man.
Along the East wall, the oil painting Petroglyphs (1925) shows a group of Native Americans studying their history painted on a cave wall. It not only displays Clymer’s ability to adapt in medium but showcases an interest in Western culture far beyond landscapes and animals indigenous to the Pacific Northwest.
And of course, the famous Saturday Evening Post cover of a farm family playing basketball on a dirt court with a rim nailed to the barn wall is prominent in its display. Lennon not only has the original painting on exhibit but the actual framed Saturday Evening Post cover from Nov. 11, 1950, on display next to it.
“I discovered these in the backroom in the archives and thought it would be a good way to show the growth of John Clymer,” Lennon said.
Clymer was well recognized during his career and lifetime, winning awards that include the Prix de West, Cowboy Hall of Fame, and the prestigious Rungius Medal.
Art patrons have an opportunity to take another look at the refreshed room depicting the art and times of John Ford Clymer.