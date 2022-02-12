John Ford Clymer’s paintings sell for thousands, even hundreds of thousands of dollars, and to find one with a Clymer signature makes it even more of a priceless treasure.
While visitors to the Clymer Museum/Gallery on Pearl Street can gaze as long as they want at the Ellensburg artist’s work in the gallery. To own such a painting isn’t always economically feasible.
But the museum and gallery is offering signed Clymer lithographic prints at a fraction of the price, at 2016 prices in fact, curator Matthew Lennon said.
“We had the information up on Facebook that we had these prints available and this guy walks in off the street. He said he just got a bonus at work and he had enough money to buy three of these prints. So instead paying a couple of hundred thousand for a painting, he was able to buy three prints for under a thousand,” Lennon said.
“It’s a piece of Ellensburg history and these numbered prints are signed by him, so it’s a good time to get a Clymer print if you don’t have one.”
The prints available are not just run of the mill, obscure Clymer work from the cutout bin. They are some of the very popular painting series such as Chief Joseph or The Sioux Camp, there is also the Nez Perce Crossing the Yellowstone, Lennon said.
“These are from the whole popular series. We have the one of Maria Dorrian hiding in the wilderness with her children. The original painting just sold for over $400,000,” Lennon said. “It’s a famous story. She married had a fur trapper who was abusive. During a winter storm, she escaped with her two children and hid in the wilderness.
“They hid out throughout the winter and eventually joined up with another band. It’s one of the famous stories of that whole era. Here, you can buy a framed print of it with a Clymer signature for $1,100.”
Eliza Chrystie Family Trust recently donated a limited edition, signed Clymer prints, 1979: “The Meeting 1878” depicting Charles Gooding and Quanah Parker. While the No. 1 print in the series is currently on exhibit, there are several numbered prints of the iconic work.
“We want people to realize that we are still building Clymer’s legacy,” Lennon said. “If you are really series about developing a collection of western art and John Clymer’s work, this is a viable way to do so at prices that don’t cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
The prints are available at 2016 cost, Lennon said, which is estimated to be close to 50 percent less than today’s prices.