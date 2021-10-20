Support Local Journalism


Tip your hat and raise your paddle because on Saturday the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery is hosting its major fundraiser of the year, the 28th annual Rendezvous 2021.

The event will be held at the Kittitas Fairgrounds Armory Building, starting with the social hour at 5:30 p.m.

The night will include a social hour cocktails and a buffet dinner. Participants can bid on art, sports tickets, yoga sessions, restaurant vouchers and other business gift certificates.

Tickets are $60 apiece and includes dinner and two drinks. They can be purchased individually or a families or businesses can book a table of up to eight people. Tickets are available at the Clymer Museum/Gallery store at 416 North Perl Street.

Participation supports the Clymer Museum’s galleries & exhibitions, cultural programs, and restoration of the Ramsay Building’s second floor ballroom.

The museum is dedicated to the works of John Ford Clymer, an award winning illustrator and painter that grew up and went to school in Ellensburg. The museum displays many of his finest paintings.

The Clymer museum celebrates and displays the creative and cultural vitality of our community and the artist of the Northwest.

The Main Gallery & McGiffin Room exhibit contemporary regional artists, which shows include paintings, photography, ceramics, quilts and sculpture.

