Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An American flag, a Second Amendment flag and a Trump flag that were put up along the county roadway in Liberty reportedly were torn down and taken.
n A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended on West First Street and Pine Street in Cle Elum.
n A hit and run was reported on Big Hill Drive near Cle Elum.
n A pickup reportedly was in a ditch on the south side of the roadway on Vantage Highway and Caribou Road.
n A woman reportedly was lying on the ground on the shoulder of the intersection of University Way and Reecer Creek.
n A woman walking two large dogs on East Third Street in Cle Elum reportedly threw the dogs’ feces into the reporting party’s garbage cans, before doing so she walked to the residence and peered through the windows.
n There was a report that an intoxicated man came to a residence on East Second Street in Cle Elum and asked for directions to the police department.
n A dog reportedly was in and out of the roadway on East Bender Road and Airport Road.
n A branch reportedly was in the roadway on North Water Street and West Second Avenue.
n A cow was reported in the roadway on North Maple Street.
n A person reported a brick was thrown at them on Quail Run Lane.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Fifth Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
n A Rainier Drive resident reportedly woke up to see his closet door open. Unknown if anyone was in the closet. Reporting had a gun and was going to check to see if anyone was in there.
n A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A woman reported her neighbors were shooting in their backyard on East Hobert Avenue. A round went through the fence and hit her in the leg. She has a bruise smaller than a dime on her leg.
n Unknown subjects reportedly threw eggs at reporting party’s residence and children’s basketball hoop on West Rainier Avenue. This is an ongoing problem.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A brush fire was reported on South Railroad Avenue.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 38-year-old Granger woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail) and third-degree driving with a suspended license ($500 bail).
n A 36-year-old Covington man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,500.