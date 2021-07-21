Kittcom received the following calls on July 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A vehicle reportedly was struck in the intersection of East Third Avenue and Pine Street.
n Graffiti reportedly was found in the smoking area on the back of a building on South Canyon Road. The reporting party believes it may be related to a human trafficking incident.
n A couch reportedly was in the middle of the roadway, blocking traffic, on Fifth Street and Grant Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Canyon Road and Tjossem Road. The deer got up and ran away.
n Spray paint was reported on a driveway on North Bluegrass Lane.
n A truck with an extended boom reportedly was stuck in the power lines on Landers Lane and Airport Road.
n The reporting party observed a large pickup flying a large offensive flag driving around Cle Elum and Roslyn.
n Graffiti was reported on the fence area around the new Mount Stuart Elementary School on North Cora Street and West 15th Avenue.
n An assault was reported on Craig’s Hill.
n Two subjects reportedly were crouching in the bushes on North Bluegrass Lane.
n A vehicle collision with injuries was reported on Interstate 82, milepost 15. One vehicle possibly was on fire.
n An outside fire was reported on Teanaway Middle Fork Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.