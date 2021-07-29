Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on July 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Mail was reported stolen on Woodhouse Loop.

n A man reportedly was looking through vehicles in a parking lot on Anderson Road.

n The reporting party lost her Rick and Morty zip-up wallet on South Canyon Road.

n The reporting party has game camera footage of a loose cow on their property on Buffalo Springs Road. A Facebook post will be issued to try to locate the owner.

n A dog was reported in a Ford truck on Gladmar Road.

n The reporting party had a question about a large sign with foul language on it, posted on an outbuilding on Lower Green Canyon Road.

n An old tire reportedly was dumped next to the reporting party’s shed on East Manitoba Avenue.

n A non-injury collision reportedly occurred on North Pine Street on Monday.

n A dog reportedly was locked inside a vehicle parked on West Third Avenue. It was unknown how long the dog had been in the vehicle.

n Two 20-year-old males reportedly were seen chugging beer in a parking lot on South Canyon Road and then getting into a vehicle and driving away.

n A dog reportedly was locked in a vehicle in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n Five college-aged males reportedly were fighting each other on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.

n The back window of a Honda Tucson reportedly was broken on South Chestnut Street.

n A package reportedly was stolen on East Manitoba Avenue.

n A theft was reported from a convenience tore on South Main Street.

n A cat reportedly was loose in a field on Brook Lane. The reporting party was concerned it would not find its way home.

n Two women and one man reportedly stole beer from a store of First Street in Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on July 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Subjects reportedly were having a large fire in their yard on Ellington Street. The reporting party said it was threatening dry grass.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 32-year-old Easton woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act and possession/delivery violation of the controlled substances act (sale and manufacture).

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.