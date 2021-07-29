Kittcom received the following calls on July 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Mail was reported stolen on Woodhouse Loop.
n A man reportedly was looking through vehicles in a parking lot on Anderson Road.
n The reporting party lost her Rick and Morty zip-up wallet on South Canyon Road.
n The reporting party has game camera footage of a loose cow on their property on Buffalo Springs Road. A Facebook post will be issued to try to locate the owner.
n A dog was reported in a Ford truck on Gladmar Road.
n The reporting party had a question about a large sign with foul language on it, posted on an outbuilding on Lower Green Canyon Road.
n An old tire reportedly was dumped next to the reporting party’s shed on East Manitoba Avenue.
n A non-injury collision reportedly occurred on North Pine Street on Monday.
n A dog reportedly was locked inside a vehicle parked on West Third Avenue. It was unknown how long the dog had been in the vehicle.
n Two 20-year-old males reportedly were seen chugging beer in a parking lot on South Canyon Road and then getting into a vehicle and driving away.
n A dog reportedly was locked in a vehicle in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n Five college-aged males reportedly were fighting each other on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.
n The back window of a Honda Tucson reportedly was broken on South Chestnut Street.
n A package reportedly was stolen on East Manitoba Avenue.
n A theft was reported from a convenience tore on South Main Street.
n A cat reportedly was loose in a field on Brook Lane. The reporting party was concerned it would not find its way home.
n Two women and one man reportedly stole beer from a store of First Street in Cle Elum.
Kittcom received the following calls on July 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Subjects reportedly were having a large fire in their yard on Ellington Street. The reporting party said it was threatening dry grass.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 32-year-old Easton woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act and possession/delivery violation of the controlled substances act (sale and manufacture).