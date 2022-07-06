As temperatures increase and irrigators kick into high gear, the Yakima Basin water supply remains remarkably strong.
According to a press release from the Bureau of Reclamation, the agency’s July 2022 total water supply available forecast for the Yakima basin indicates the water supply will fully satisfy all senior and junior users this irrigation season. Junior water rights holders represent over half of the water rights in the basin.
“June completed three months of significantly above-average precipitation in the Yakima basin with 144% of June’s normal amount,” the release said. “The precipitation total for April, May, and June was 167% of average and was fourth highest on record — boosting the water year (October-June) precipitation to 117% of average.”
According to the release, Yakima Project reservoirs were full to start the month on July 1 with 1,065,000 acre-feet of stored water. As irrigators continue to use more water, the stored water in the Yakima system reservoirs will start to decline in early July as the system goes on “storage control” to maintain sufficient flow in the river and downstream diversions. According to Bureau Hydrologist Chris Lynch, storage control likely will be enacted by the end of the week.
As with other monthly forecasts by the Bureau, the July forecast bases on multiple factors, including flows, precipitation, snowpack, and reservoir storage as of July 1, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows. The release stated future weather conditions that determine the timing of the runoff and the water demand also are critical for stream flows, the extent to which the reservoirs fill, and the water supply for irrigation.
As of the July 6 daily operations report for the Yakima Project, the five reservoirs are at 99% capacity or 1,065,400 acre-feet. Keechelus Reservoir stands at 99% capacity, Lake Cle Elum at 100%, and Kachess Reservoir at 99%. The current storage level represents the highest amount of water held at this date in the year by the five reservoirs since 2012.
Basin precipitation from July 1-6 has been 1.79 inches, representing 272% of average and 44% of the month’s average in one week alone.
Although the snow-water equivalent meters are at locations in the upper basin to make current measurements unavailable, Lynch said meters are still operational in the Naches region, with two meters reporting high levels of snow-water equivalent remaining in that part of the basin. Using those measurements, the current basin snow-water equivalent is at 12.9 inches, or 155% of average, on par with the water year 2002.
Unregulated flow volume, measured by snow melt-off and precipitation, stands at 119% of average. Lynch said that tapers off in July, except for precipitation events in the basin.
According to Extended Range Forecasting Meteorologist Phil Volker, who provides the weather forecasts for the Bureau’s monthly updates, the next 60 to 75 days will be rather nice, but not perfect.
“We will see some wavy, shifty, and variable weather ahead, but certainly not as bleak as that of June,” he said in the report. “I still do not see a long hot summer, but a shorter and milder/warmer one. We will have some heat spikes this month and next but certainly will not see a prolonged hot and dry summer.”