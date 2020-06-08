Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on June 6-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n The screens on a residence on North Walnut Street reportedly had been tampered with.

n Twenty cattle reportedly were in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.

n Graffiti was reported on a building for a well on North Main Street.

n A three-vehicle non-injury collision was reported on Sanders Road and North Airport Road.

n A hit and run was reported on East Manitoba Avenue.

n A computer was reported stolen from a residence on Whitman Street.

n A man reportedly drove by protesters on North Main Street and West Fourth Avenue and said he was going to come back and shoot them.

n A gun safe containing a Winchester 3030 lever action and a .22 rifle was reported missing on North Fork Teanaway.

n A theft was reported from a store on South Water Street.

n A man reported that people were pointing lasers into his room on South Canyon Road.

n Two medium-sized dogs were reported on East Spokane Avenue.

n A theft was reported on Railroad Street.

n A Ruby King Loop resident reportedly believed someone had broken into his residence.

n A Rottweiler reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on Industrial Way.

n A woman reportedly saw a raccoon in her yard on North Spokane Street in Kittitas and she does not want it there. She requested information on what she could do about the raccoon.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Wilson Creek Road and Thomas Road.

n Two horses were reported loose on the roadway o North Airport Road.

n Someone reportedly broke into a shed and stole five gallon can of gas at the Douglas Munro Memorial in Cle Elum.

n Unknown subjects reportedly went on property, cut down two trees and took the lumber on Osprey Drive near Cle Elum.

n A backpack reportedly was stolen from a vehicle parked at Gold Creek.

n A power line reportedly looked to be loose on one end o North Main Street.

n A burglary was reported on state Route 97.

n Two subjects in a brownish Ford or Civic-type vehicle were having intimate relationships on Gail Road and East Stanford Avenue.

n An assault was reported on East University Way.

n A line reportedly was down between Fifth and Sixth avenues and Anderson and Sampson streets.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 6-8(calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90.

n Grass reporting was smoking on the side of the bike trail off of Sanders Road.

n An outside fire was reported on Davis Street and Alpha Way in Cle Elum.

n A small brush pile reportedly was burning on Vantage Highway and Strange Road.

n An outside fire was reported on Alford Road and Look Road.

n An outside fire was reported on Range View and Fieldstone Court.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 6-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 33-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act. Bail $5,000.

n A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. No bail.

n A 48-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

