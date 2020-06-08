Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 6-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n The screens on a residence on North Walnut Street reportedly had been tampered with.
n Twenty cattle reportedly were in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
n Graffiti was reported on a building for a well on North Main Street.
n A three-vehicle non-injury collision was reported on Sanders Road and North Airport Road.
n A hit and run was reported on East Manitoba Avenue.
n A computer was reported stolen from a residence on Whitman Street.
n A man reportedly drove by protesters on North Main Street and West Fourth Avenue and said he was going to come back and shoot them.
n A gun safe containing a Winchester 3030 lever action and a .22 rifle was reported missing on North Fork Teanaway.
n A theft was reported from a store on South Water Street.
n A man reported that people were pointing lasers into his room on South Canyon Road.
n Two medium-sized dogs were reported on East Spokane Avenue.
n A theft was reported on Railroad Street.
n A Ruby King Loop resident reportedly believed someone had broken into his residence.
n A Rottweiler reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on Industrial Way.
n A woman reportedly saw a raccoon in her yard on North Spokane Street in Kittitas and she does not want it there. She requested information on what she could do about the raccoon.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Wilson Creek Road and Thomas Road.
n Two horses were reported loose on the roadway o North Airport Road.
n Someone reportedly broke into a shed and stole five gallon can of gas at the Douglas Munro Memorial in Cle Elum.
n Unknown subjects reportedly went on property, cut down two trees and took the lumber on Osprey Drive near Cle Elum.
n A backpack reportedly was stolen from a vehicle parked at Gold Creek.
n A power line reportedly looked to be loose on one end o North Main Street.
n A burglary was reported on state Route 97.
n Two subjects in a brownish Ford or Civic-type vehicle were having intimate relationships on Gail Road and East Stanford Avenue.
n An assault was reported on East University Way.
n A line reportedly was down between Fifth and Sixth avenues and Anderson and Sampson streets.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 6-8(calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90.
n Grass reporting was smoking on the side of the bike trail off of Sanders Road.
n An outside fire was reported on Davis Street and Alpha Way in Cle Elum.
n A small brush pile reportedly was burning on Vantage Highway and Strange Road.
n An outside fire was reported on Alford Road and Look Road.
n An outside fire was reported on Range View and Fieldstone Court.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 6-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 33-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act. Bail $5,000.
n A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. No bail.
n A 48-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.