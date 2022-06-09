A wet and cool spring has created a gradual transition into warmer summer weather, and the pattern has presented an increasingly positive sign for local irrigators.
According to a press release from the Bureau of Reclamation, the June 2022 total water supply available forecast for the Yakima basin indicates the water supply will fully satisfy all senior and junior users this irrigation season, a report in line with its May forecast.
The release said precipitation totals for April and May were the second wettest on record and contributed to the Yakima basin’s good water supply outlook in June 2022. The bureau’s monthly forecast is based on precipitation, snowpack, flows, and reservoir storage at the beginning of each month, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows.
“Other future weather conditions that determine the timing of the runoff and the demand for water also are critical in determining stream flows, the extent to which the reservoirs fill, and the water supply for irrigation,” the release said.
On June 1, the release said the amount of water in the snowpack, known as snow water equivalent, was 241% of average in the upper Yakima and 167% in the Naches subbasins. Total Yakima Project reservoir storage on May 1 was 1,021,534 acre-feet, 108% of average and 96% full.
“Precipitation in May was 193% of average, fourth wettest on record,” the release said. “Precipitation for the water year so far, October through May, was 116% of average.”
The June 6 BOR daily river operations report for the Yakima River basin showed that the five reservoirs continue to fill closer to capacity as temperatures rise and snow is released from higher elevations. Total capacity currently stands at 98%, with Kittitas County reservoirs leading the pack in percentage filled. Keechelus Reservoir stands at 100% capacity, while Cle Elum and Kachess Reservoirs stand at 99%. In the lower basin, Bumping Lake is at 85% capacity, while Rimrock is currently at 95%.
According to the bureau’s monthly river operations report, at 1,044,232 acre-feet as of June 6, the current amount of water held within the five reservoirs represents the highest number since 2018.
Adding to the positive numbers, the June 6 report showed 4.34 inches, which is 59% of the month’s average in one week.
In the June monthly report, the Bureau provided an extended forecast that called for normal temperatures and normal to above-normal precipitation through the midway point of the month. The extended summer forecast calls for normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
“Though La Nina is favored to continue, the odds for La Nina decrease into the late Northern Hemisphere summer (58% chance in August-October 2022) before slightly increasing through the Northern Hemisphere fall and early winter 2022 (61% chance),” the release said.
The bureau will continue to provide an updated water supply forecast each month, at least through July, using the latest data each month to reflect any changing as they develop.