The prosecution’s case portion of the trial took two weeks. The defense case was presented Wednesday morning. There were 42 witnesses on the defense list, and seven for the defense. The jury received its instructions from the judge Wednesday afternoon.
Closing arguments follow the judge’s instructions.
Knudson is a former Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office records employee being charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping and assault. The trial, which started Feb. 2, had been delayed since Aug. 9 2019, although the attempted murder charge wasn’t added until April of 2021.
The prosecution was led by Kittitas County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Zempel. Witnesses who testified included alleged victim Janie Commeree, the officers who arrested Knudson and the two men Knudson allegedly hired to perform the crime, Thomas Sluman and Cameron Nelson.
Witnesses testified Nelson and Sluman came forward to law enforcement with the alleged plot, which led to the arrest of Knudson in the home of Commeree carrying oxycodone which was supposedly going to be used on Commeree.
The defense has claimed Knudson was talked into the alleged crimes by Sluman.
