The past and future blended together under the creative genius of self-proclaimed city boy with country boy tendencies, Justin Colt Beckman’s latest work, when the local artist shaped a two-story, 36-by-36-foot mural to pay homage to the history of the Kittitas Valley.
His use of photography and film, site-specific works, and new-media will bring to life projected video graphics at various times throughout the year in the mural’s featured location on the back wall in the lobby of the Hotel Windrow.
“It’s basically a digital collage of historic photographs from the archives at the Ellensburg Public Library, one little bit of history in the Kittitas Valley,” said Beckman, who was one of eight local artists selected to contribute artwork to the first downtown hotel in the past 38 years.
“It’s a giant wallpaper work that will include a video projection on top of it, so visual elements add to the scene that will change periodically with the seasons,” he said.
Beckham is an assistant professor of graphic design at Central Washington University and received a Master’s of Fine Arts from CWU in 2008.
His credentials speak for themselves with exhibited work both locally and nationally, including Art Share in Los Angeles; The Museum of Art in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.; G.A.S.P. in Boston; Tacoma Art Museum’s 8th Northwest Biennial; The Frye Art Museum, Seattle; Delaware Center for the Contemporary Arts, and 3rd Ward in Brooklyn.
Even with all that national exposure, he’s grounded in the local art community and very happy to be a part of something with historical ramifications in Ellensburg..
“The biggest piece I’ve done to date is about half that size,” said Beckman who is a founding member of PUNCH Gallery and serves as board president for the rural arts collective PUNCH Projects. “I’ve been so impressed with everybody involved with the hotel. It truly is a community hotel from the construction workers to the artists involved.
“It’s very obvious they are committed to being a part of the community and by involving the local art community speaks volumes to us.”
Beckman was charged with the largest, single piece on display in the interior. Blacksmith Maria Cristalli created and designed the metal sculpture on the north-facing exterior wall. In all, 198 pieces of artwork will be showcased throughout the guest rooms, public areas and the Basalt Restaurant.
“They basically had a call for artists and multiple people submitted proposals. But they knew they wanted to do a mural on that back wall,” Beckman said. “It’s going to be a beautiful space and it’s going to be something really special.
“But it’s awesome being a part of this. I was a little nervous leading up to it and installing it in the middle of a construction project. But another artist from town, Will Bow, helped with the instillation and it looks beautiful.”