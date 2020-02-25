Kairos players Carrie Rehkopf and John Michel will be joined by pianist Eduard Zilberkant to present Beethoven’s Violin and Cello Sonatas on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. The concert continues a series celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday.
They will juxtapose some of Beethoven’s early violin sonatas with his late period cello sonatas. In these latter sonatas, Beethoven transfigures traditional sonata structures for more intimate expression and dramatic effect.
Both performances will begin at 7 p.m. in the CWU McIntyre Music Building Hertz Concert Hall. Admission is free and open to the public.
Additional Beethoven celebration performances are upcoming in March. For more information about Kairos, visit www.thekairos.org or follow on Facebook (@kairosandfriends) and Instagram (@kairoscwu).