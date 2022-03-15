Kallee Knudson was sentenced by the Kittitas County Superior Court to 242.5 months, just over 20 years, on Friday, according to the Kittitas County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
Knudson had previously been found guilty of 12 counts including but not limited to attempted assault, attempted kidnapping, criminal impersonation, residential burglary and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The trial concluded after two weeks when the jury found Knudson to be guilty of all charges excluding attempted murder. The sentencing came out Friday, March. 11, two weeks after the verdict.
The crimes were committed in 2019, when the former Kittitas County Sheriff’s Officer records employee hired two men to tie up Ellensburg resident Janie Commeree, the victim. Knudson didn’t like Commeree due to her involvement with her ex-boyfriend, and wanted to have her tied up so she could take her phone and send out messages that discredited her.
The men she hired came forward to the police, who set up a sting operation to catch Knudson. She was arrested in Commeree’s home after receiving a staged text from one of the men, saying Commeree was tied up. Knudson was carrying an illegal amount of Oxycodone with more in her car.
The trail was delayed multiple times over the years, partly due to the pandemic, but eventually started at the beginning of February, over three years after the crimes were committed.