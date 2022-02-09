The trial of Kallee Knudson has been in progress for a week, with many witnesses still to testify.
Knudson, a former Kittitas County Sheriffs’ office records employee, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping and assault.
Knudson allegedly attempted to hire someone to tie up Janie Commeree and drug her. She would then send messages using Commeree’s phone that would ruin her reputation. The murder charge was added because the prosecution believed Knudson was going to use a lethal amount of Oxycodone to drug Commeree. The prosecution states that when she was arrested, she had enough Oxycodone on her person for a lethal dose with more in her car.
The prosecution alleges that Knudson was jealous of how close Commeree was getting with her ex-boyfriend Aaron Avey, and wanted to ruin her reputation and end her life.
The prosecution has 42 witnesses to testify, although many already have. This includes the alleged victim and her friends. The defense plans to call only seven witnesses, but has been cross-examining the witnesses called by the prosecution.
The trial may not end this week. Plans are being made in advance to clear schedules and be available to return on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Many witnesses still need to testify.
During the opening statement, Knudson's lawyer said Knudson is planning to testify later in the trial.
The case had been delayed several times since its original court date of Aug. 9, 2019. The delays were caused in part due to the pandemic.