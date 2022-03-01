Editor’s note: This is part two of a story regarding a proposal to create expanded permanent housing for the county’s homeless population.
A significant amount of legwork must be done in order to make traction on a proposed conversion of the former Nites Inn Motel in Ellensburg to create permanent housing for a segment of the county’s homeless population. Looking forward, much of that legwork will include extensive public outreach in order to gauge the public’s thoughts on the concept.
The proposal was presented to the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners last week by HopeSource board members. The former motel, which sits on an approximate 4-acre lot, holds the potential to be converted into 16 one-bedroom apartments for chronically homeless individuals that suffer from issues including permanent disability, mental health, and addiction issues. The project would be funded in part by state funding targeted at creating solutions for homelessness throughout the state.
In conversations after the proposal, Commissioner Cory Wright pointed out that the property is adjacent to a proposed housing development, which he characterized as significant in size. He said in moving forward with public outreach, taking the input of the developer into account as a stakeholder is important to the equation.
“I’ll be honest, I’m struggling with it guys,” Wright said at the presentation. “I’ll tell you why. It’s such a departure. It’s such a departure from our traditional city service and I think what the city residents view as an appropriate-sized facility for something like this.”
Wright stressed that his concerns do not detract from the work being put forth by HopeSource, saying its track record is synonymous with accountability.
“My concern is that frankly this is something that is ripped from headlines on the West Side where hotels are purchased and repurposed,” he said.
Wright said he is concerned the project will not be viable without significant outreach around the project amongst residents within the city, especially in light of the future development on the adjacent property.
“There is a significant change coming in that area,” he said. “I want to make sure these two projects coordinate together.”
REACHING OUT TO LISTEN
“It’s a good time to get community input from the residents of Kittitas County,” Kittitas County Commissioner and Board Chair Laura Osiadacz said of the proposal in an interview with the Daily Record. “The county and our committee is keeping an open mind and we are looking at gaining input from a variety of stakeholders including law enforcement because that is an important piece, as well as community members.”
Osiadacz, who is chair of the county’s Homelessness and Affordable Housing Committee said the committee is currently updating its plan, making it all the more necessary to gain input from residents on how to move forward to combat the issue.
As the proposal’s trajectory is in the early stages, Osiadacz said it is too early to create a list of pros and cons on the project.
“I haven’t done all of the analysis on this specific property,” she said. “The pros and cons are still being developed, so they can’t be set in stone at this time. Right now is really a fact finding time for us.”
Moving forward, Osiadacz said a critical lens that both the board and the committee have to look through as they review the elements of the proposal is that all final decisions are made with the consideration of the needs and opinions of county residents. Although the cost of the project would be offset in part by state-level grant funding, the city of Ellensburg and Kittitas County would both need to contribute approximately $750,000, an aspect Osiadacz said makes it even more important to gain community input on.
“It’s really important when we make decisions, especially very expensive decisions and decisions that can affect our community that we are really vetting it with community members to make sure that it’s a well thought out plan and that it’s supported,” she said.
The need for community input is even more important due to the lack of existing funding for the project, at least on the county level. Osiadacz said the funds would need to be allocated for the project from other sources.
“There is not currently that much money in our homeless and affordable housing funds,” she said. “If the county were to fund it, whatever is missing would have to be coming from a different source.”
THE PATH AHEAD
Beyond community outreach, Osiadacz said the next steps will be for the HAHC to hear a presentation on the proposal at a meeting scheduled for later this week. From there, the committee will take time to review the proposal and monitor outreach results prior to presenting to the BOCC.
“I think that’s part of the outreach is to hear what the committee members have to state as a committee,” she said. “To see if the committee is going to stand behind it, if it is something the committee thinks the county should pursue.”
Regardless of how long the outreach process takes, Osiadacz said the emphasis is on not rushing a project with a financial investment on the magnitude of the current proposal.
“I don’t think it’s ever wise to make decisions without thinking things through first and getting as much community input as possible, especially when you’re a government agency,” she said. “We work for and represent the people, and we manage their tax dollars. It’s different than a private company. It is not wise for the county to be making rushed actions.”
In seeking solutions to the issue of homelessness within the county, Osiadacz said she feels it’s important for both the board and committee to analyze the strategies of larger communities within the region on how they have addressed the issue.
“I think what some of the community fears is that we’re going to see in this county what other communities have been facing as far as the overwhelming amounts of homelessness,” she said. “While we’re trying to make the right decisions for the county with the help of community members, it’s important for us to take a look at actions that didn’t work well for other communities and make sure we learn from those.”