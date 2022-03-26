As the busy summer recreation season approaches on the horizon, local first responders will have a strategically placed arsenal of equipment to address backcountry and water emergencies in Upper County.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas County Search and Rescue recently completed an extensive move of county Search and Rescue (SAR) vehicles and equipment from Ellensburg to an improved facility and location in Cle Elum.
According to a press release from the KCSO, Sheriff Clay Myers made this move a goal in 2019, and it came about with the support of the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners, the Kittitas County Department of Public Works, and the city of Cle Elum.
“The Sheriff’s Office works together with the volunteers of KCSR to respond to SAR missions county-wide,” the release said. “The number and complexity of SAR missions has grown in recent years, particularly in Upper County, where public lands are accessed by both residents and large numbers of out-of-county visitors. Moving SAR operations to a Cle Elum base will reduce response times to people injured or endangered in remote areas and will ultimately save lives.”
According to the release, the relocation of SAR equipment is the first step in a plan to grow the presence and abilities of KCSO in Upper County.
“In this plan, the current, leased facility will give way to a new purpose-built SAR and Emergency Management facility near Cle Elum,” the release said. “Ultimately, a full-service Upper County precinct will work together with Cle Elum Police and other local first responders to meet all the law enforcement and public safety needs of our growing population.”
A STRATEGIC MOVE
In an interview with the Daily Record, Sheriff Myers said the movement of the equipment to Upper County is important due to that part of the county receiving the lion’s share of search and rescue calls.
“A number of years ago, when we started this process after identifying that over 70% of our calls for search and rescue are generated in West County, it made sense for us to try to station our operations and stage our equipment in Upper County to reduce response time,” he said. “We’ve been working on this for a while.”
In the beginning, Myers said his office identified three potential plans for the relocation, one of which was to utilize the former Upper County Public Works shop once the move was complete to that department’s new location.
“That was sort of the plan, but we also wanted to work with the municipalities in the Cle Elum area,” he said. “They have a very strong need to also expand their services to help address growth in Upper County. In another conversation with Public Works, they were looking at acquiring or trying to acquire the Upper County shop, because there really isn’t room to expand where their city shop is.”
Myers said his office held conversations with Upper County mayors in order to work out a solution that benefited all the municipalities.
“What we ended up doing is kind of a land trade where we are getting some land out by the Cle Elum airport, and that land is being designated for future search and rescue and emergency management operations,” he said. “Of course, that takes time. In the interim, we are leasing the Cle Elum city shop, and Cle Elum has moved into the old county shop. It’s much larger, and it gives them room for growth.”
PLANS IN PLACE
Myers said the airport project will be broken up into phases, in order to manage the project’s budget. This year, he said site prep and design are being done at the location, which is the first phase of the project.
“That will take us into 2023,” he said. “These are long processes, and we want to make sure we do it right. We also want to manage the funding as well.”
After completing the site prep and design in 2023, Myers said the next step will be to enact capital facilities funding programs to begin phase two in either 2023 or 2024.
“The second phase will be construction of building one,” he said. “We’re looking at this as building one, building two, and building three. We’re spreading this out so that it has less of a financial impact and less of a time crunch. We’re looking at leasing the Cle Elum city shop for a couple of years.”
BALANCED RESOURCES
Although the majority of search and rescue calls are located in Upper County, Myers said his office is essentially reversing what they’ve done in the past as far as equipment allocation.
“In the past, the operations were centered in Ellensburg, and the bulk of our equipment was centered in Ellensburg,” he said. “We stored some of our equipment in Vantage, and some in the Cle Elum area, generally at one of the fire stations and at the Upper County court.”
Although most of the equipment is now stored in Cle Elum, Myers said a class I patrol boat and personal watercraft will remain stored in Vantage to address rescue operations along the Columbia River.
“We’ll keep one of the jet boats best suited for the Yakima River down here,” he said. “We’ll keep that vessel here. What we’ve done is we’ve identified the sorts of rescues and searches we do in these three different geographical areas, and we’ll just maintain the primary equipment for those in those areas.”
Myers said the shift in equipment will have no impact on staffing levels or shifts in either part of the county, saying the primary goal of the move is to reduce response times. One benefit he pointed out with the planned infrastructure in Cle Elum is the ability to have enhanced training facilities once the project is complete.
“When I talk about emergency management and search and rescue, the key component is training,” he said. “Having an area where we can conduct training, and also having support for emergency management in disasters in Upper County. That will also be a component of that airport property. In our site prep and design, we want to make sure we’re looking 25-to-30 years into the future.”
As crowds flock to Upper County recreation facilities, Myers said part of the execution of the move was designed to be done at a rapid pace so that equipment is in place before the recreators get out in the backcountry.
“We didn’t want get caught in the middle of this and be unprepared,” he said. “It’s a lot of work, but our search and rescue coordinators got it done. They’re used to a lot of work, and they literally got us transitioned and operational within a couple days.”
Now that the equipment is in place and ready to go, Myers said the plan’s successful execution would not have been possible without the collaboration between county and city agencies in Upper County.
“This particular move in whole benefited both county and Cle Elum Public Works,” he said. “It benefits search and rescue, therefore it benefits the whole community. Anytime you can share resources and costs, improve efficiency, and reduce response time, it benefits everybody.”