Summer is a blast when you are a kid, you have nothing but free time but that can be a problem when you run out of good ways to spend it. The Kittitas Environment Education Network (KEEN) is a nonprofit organization that organizes a variety of nature activities, including a weekly summer camp for a variety of age ranges.
These outdoor adventure camps are called Pond to Pines and have different activities for different ages each week. While these camps take place around the county, most are located at the Helen McCabe State Park, where kids learn about nature and have fun outdoors.
“Kids in the summertime spend almost all their time indoors because they have two parents or guardians working,” said KEEN president Jill Scheffer. “So we actively get kids outside and get them moving.”
Pond to Pines started with Trail Tots camp, a preschool camp focused on nature walks, puppet shows and games. The first camp at Helen McCabe Park was Eco Artists and started June 27. Each camp is a week-long with a different theme and age group.
Eco Artists had two groups of kids, one group from grades K-2 and another from grades 3-5. These Eco Artists learned about the importance of nature conservation and the environment, although the older kids were given higher-level lessons.
“I think it is great, having fun outside,” said 7-year-old Agatha Hollingbery. “We get to be in nature and there are all the things you can see.”
According to Nature School Lead teacher Jen Smith, there are about 25 kids total in camp at any given time. They are always supervised by six to seven KEEN camp counselors.
Scheffer said the camps use STEAM learning programs which are science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. However, the camps also have time for some fun, including a tire swing and camp games.
Kids are usually signed up for one week of camp a summer, but some keep coming back to experience the different activities. Smith said they have some fifth-graders who have been a part of KEEN since they were 5 years old.
Each week of camp brings new activities and is a different experience for the kids. The Wet and Wild camp is in late July and makes use of the pond near the park. The pond is usually used once a week by the other camps but is the main focus of the Wet and Wild. Extreme Survival camp is the only time kids will be spending the night at camp. Smith is excited for Predator Prowl, where kids will learn about different predatory animals, and how they are important to the natural ecosystem.
“So many kids now do not go outside, they are looking at screens, watching TV, watching movies. They are not being given or forced to take time to go outside and entertain themselves,” Smith said. “The kids for the first time or first hour, we hear a little about ‘can we play on your phones?’ But after that first hour, they are so excited to go turn over logs and start to go back to the simpler pleasures.”