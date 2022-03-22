The granddaughter of Ida Nason Aronica is teaching Ellensburg students Native American language and culture after school. Sia Aronica is a Spanish teacher at Morgan Middle School, and has been learning the Ichishkíin language since 2018, and although admits she is a long way from being fluent, she is confident and certified to be teaching.
“Our language is so embedded in our culture, and it is endangered,” Aronica said. “If we don’t teach it and if we don’t start revitalizing it, we will lose it.”
The Ichishkíin language is not widespread among native peoples. It is located mainly in Central Washington, specifically the Yakima tribes. Aronica said the base language didn’t reach past the Columbia River and didn’t make its way to Idaho until modern transportation was common.
There are only a handful of people who are fluent in the language, one of whom being a 100-year-old woman, Virginia Beavert, who helped create the official Ichishkíin dictionary.
Ida Nason Aronica was fluent in many dialects including Ichishkíin, but passed away when her granddaughter was a senior in high school. Sia Aronica said she didn’t learn the language from her grandmother because she didn’t realize how important it was. Eventually, she was old enough to appreciate the value of language but had trouble finding a place to learn.
“Unless you lived on the reservation, you couldn’t get a language class because they don’t offer them here,” Aronica said. “A lot of times the classes that were offered were offered during a time of day that, if you had a job, you can’t get to it. Classes were harder to get, and the technology wasn’t there that could get them out.”
In 2018, Aronica was given the opportunity to go to the University of Oregon and learn from Professor Reagan Anderson, who had been mentored by Beavert.
One of the challenges of revitalizing an endangered language is bringing it forward into the modern era. For example, there is no Ichishkíin word for “car, drive or text message,” because those things didn’t exist when the language was common. So, the Ichishkíin experts have had several meetings to decide how the language can include these new words.
Aronica’s students are still learning the basics of the language. Sessions are held after school at Morgan Middle, once a week and all students from grades 6-12 are welcome. The class is two sessions through the five-session program, but they are off for spring break. Students will pick up where they left off when they return, finishing the final three sessions. The program will be offered again later in the year for other students who want to learn.
The current sessions boast 14 students, and classes are capped at 20. Students include young people with a variety of different backgrounds, although many of the kids are from native cultures from across the Northwest. Aronica’s own daughter, Magi, is an eighth-grader and is attending classes with her peers.
The sessions don’t focus only on learning the language, but the culture. This set of sessions has a focus on bead art, with the help of artist Shawn Spendiff, a beading expert.
“I have a fear of extinction of some of these skills, so because of that I’m here,” Spendiff said of all the kids here, if one or two that are in to beading that they get to the point where they go on into mastering beading, I will be just thrilled.”
Aronica would be happy with a lot less, all she hopes for is that a few students enjoy the artwork and the culture enough to take it home with them. To keep the skills alive and teach them to future generations.
“One of the big things about our culture is that when we learn skills, we pass them on,” Aronica said.