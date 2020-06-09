Kittitas Secondary School is relatively small for a high school, but it has strong traditions. Principal Heather Burfeind said one of its strongest traditions is an in-person graduation ceremony. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ceremony for the class of 2020 had to be altered.
In what Burfeind described as a “drive-in” graduation, graduates and their families attended the ceremony from their cars. The ceremony was held on the football field, and a fleet of vehicles were parked, facing the bleachers. Graduates sat in the cars in full graduation dress.
“COVID robbed these students of their spring senior trimester, all the things that seniors would have in the spring were gone,” Burfeind said. “This class deserves to be recognized, they were a good group of kids that deserved positive recognition.”
The fact that the class was “robbed” of its final months together was something that was touched on by many of the speakers during the ceremony. Class speaker and salutatorian Wyatt Stickney brought up that no matter how tough things seem to get, it is important to always remember that there are better things ahead. Sometimes the best thing to do during tough times is to relax.
Graduate Jesus Velazquez said it was exciting and a relief to finally be graduating. He was OK with the drive-in graduation as it was better than nothing.
“I know some high schools aren’t even having a graduation, so we are still pretty fortunate,” he said.
This was the largest graduating class ever from the Kittitas School District with 52 graduating seniors. The record likely will soon fall, as the class of 2021 should have around 70 graduates.
Valedictorian Haley Kulm spoke about the time they spent together. She thanked the teachers and her peers for a great high school experience.
“I will always cherish the memory of our time together,” she said.
Graduate Justin Hudson gave a speech that was not listed in the graduation program. This is because it was a surprise to teacher Arlene Burkhart-Emery, who was retiring. She was presented with an award and gave a short speech thanking everyone and stating that it was an honor to teach them.
Eventually, the time came for graduates to be presented their diplomas. The soon-to-be former students lined up near the bleachers, and one-by-one walked up to the makeshift stage. After the presentation, the walked down the bleachers, posed for a photo, then walked back to their cars.
Justin Hudson led the class of 2020 in its final test, the turning of tassels, a test that everyone in attendance passed, despite the wind making it difficult for some.
The Kittitas graduates of 2020 ended the ceremony in their cars on the football field, watching the firework show.