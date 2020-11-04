It’s people like Keith Eslinger, Curtis Bull (board president), longtime board member Susie Rogers and Grant Clark that keep the river of information flowing though turbulent times, as well as good.
As longtime board members and people willing to pitch in and lend a hand, the Kittitas County Historical Museum has navigated through the pandemic, preserving the Kittitas Valley and its historic value for all to see.
The Kittitas County Historical Society Board of Directors and Museum staff recently recognized Eslinger’s 25 years of service museum and its board of directors. He has dedicated a quarter of a century to the organization and now will relinquish his time to another.
“He’s one our founding board members and one of the longest serving board members,” said Kittitas County Historical Museum director Sadie Thayer. “He has been so instrumental in what he has done for our museum. He was involved with the remodel back in 1999.
“Through his own hands-on work has led us to where we are today.”
Since 1996, Eslinger helped to guide the museum through countless projects, activities, and remodels. He was physically involved with the projects, by being the manager or general contractor of several, including the 1999 major remodel of the museum.
That included a rebuild of the Main Room’s floor and construction of specialty exhibit cases in the Car Room to house the extensive collection of dolls and carriages donated by the Dan and Mary Cheska Estate.
Eslinger formulated the ideas and plans, worked with the contractors, and coordinated the necessary construction. He also represented the museum at community events and hearings, and developed many of the exhibits that have graced the Museum over the years.
He also connected individuals to the museum who sought to preserve local history of families, farms, or businesses, it had a place in the museum.
He decided it was time to step down, ending the second-longest term of service. Only Ruth Damman at 30 years (1961-1991) served the historical community longer.
“He’s still very much in the know in what’s going on,” Thayer said. “He’s as active as he wants to be. He’s done so much from general construction to putting exhibit pieces together to school groups and programs. There’s just so much he’s had his hands on and we certainly do want to make sure we know how much we appreciate him.”