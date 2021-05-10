It’s not like Kent Lester is new to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board of directors. He negotiated the lease so they could set up shop in the former Downtown Pharmacy and has served five years on the board's finance and fundraising committees.
It was just time for one guy to step up and another to step down. Lester is the newly elected Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board president, taking over for Joel Smith, who held the job for the past seven years.
Smith will stick around as a board member and Lester’s financial background will give the group an added new perspective.
“I’ve been working on the board's finance and fundraising committees since year No. 2. I’m pretty good with numbers. I helped negotiate the lease for the pharmacy space,” Lester said. “I guess what I bring is a more business-like approach.
“We have a lot of creative people on the board that help with the displays and artifacts. I don’t feel like I have to be super creative, I just need to make sure the organization keeps moving forward.”
Longtime historian and pioneer board member Mike Allen echoed those thoughts, thanking Smith for his contributions and welcoming Lester to the driver’s seat.
“Kent brings a knowledge of finance and fundraising to the table. He’s been on the board for five years and we’ve been really impressed. It’s a big deal. Joel has been president for seven years and now we have fresh perspectives and this is going to be great,” Allen said.
“Joel will remain on the board. Joel was in the middle of this alliance of the Western Art Association and will continue to play an important role.”
Lester is a University of Washington history and economics graduate. He and his wife, Lisa, first came to Kittitas County by way of the Teanaway before permanently relocating to Ellensburg. He works at Cashmere Valley Bank as a loan originator. Lisa works in the Kittitas County Treasurer’s Office as the administrative supervisor.
Lester’s originally from Seattle, but has been coming to the Ellensburg Rodeo for years. He’s been involved in the local hall of fame, helping it move forward.
“I wasn’t part of the initial group. But it is exciting to be on the board because I saw it go from collecting memorabilia to actually being able to display it in a location that’s really cool, in downtown Ellensburg,” he said. “We made a conscious decision to keep the content fresh by rotating every four months or so.
“But not only that, but rotating the panels so it has a different feel every time you walk into the museum.”
The ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colo., will usher in its Class of 2020 in July, which of course includes the Ellensburg Rodeo. The local hall of fame was instrumental in the decision making process as to what Ellensburg memorabilia will go on display at the national hall of fame.
Being inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame is a big honor for not only everyone that helped make it what it is, but it is a community honor, Lester said.
“Going into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame is pretty amazing,” Lester said. “It was a shame (the induction ceremony) was canceled last year. But it’s tremendous kudos for what they’ve done here in Ellensburg.”
The board also re-elected vice President Teri Phillip, treasurer Zora Holmes, and recorder Krissy Yarnell to another term.