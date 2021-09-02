Support Local Journalism


There was no better way to kick off the Labor Day weekend than with Hoedown in the Downtown Wednesday night in the Rotary Pavilion.

The headliner of the hoedown was The Dusty 45s, with Billy Maguire and Jeff Dermond opening. The event was MC’d by local actors Patrick Nolan and Jim Denison.

“I think it’s great, I’m looking forward to the Dusty 45s they make a great showing here and we wouldn’t miss it,” said Vern Ball and his wife, Sheila.

The Dusty 45s got the hoedown moving fast as the space in front of the stage became a dance floor, with kids and their parents dancing hard to the music, some dressed as classic cowboys/girls.

The event was organized by the Ellensburg Downtown Association, and was sponsored by Midstate Co-op, Cashmere Valley Bank, the Ellensburg Rodeo Board and Yakima Federal Savings and Loan. This is an annual event that has traditionally started the Rodeo weekend.

“It’s nice to be out and to see everybody out and the rodeo again, it’s just nice,” said Rebcca Bundy, who was getting ready to watch the shows.

More than 100 people showed up for the free concert in downtown Ellensburg, that went from around 7 to 10 p.m..

“It brings people downtown, and it celebrates all of the best of Ellensburg and our community,” Kelle Vandenberg, EDA president said. “You have a tremendous amount of community support, you have music, you have art, you have just a wonderful festival atmosphere. Plus it’s a good way to bring people downtown and support the businesses.”

The beer garden at the Hoedown was serving local brews from Whipsaw and Iron Horse, as well as wine from Gard Vintners. The best seating was in the bleachers in front of the main stage, although some people brought their own folding chairs to get a better seat. Many of these moved back when it got dark to give people room to dance.

“We’ve been here every year almost, well accept for last year because they didn’t have it, but it’s just a great place for families to come and dance and listen to great music while having a good time,” said Holly Sotelo who was with her daughter Hazel, who was excited to start dancing.

