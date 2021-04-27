The sound has a Celtic, Irish, Romani gypsy nomadic flavor to it with a little free-flowing Turkish blend.
Throw in the signature high-energy delivery and the uniquely refreshing music of the four-piece instrumental acoustic Killdeer String Band has a way of setting the spirit free with a mix of original and traditional music.
“When you have a singer out front, it tends to make the audience sit up and take notice. Because we’re an instrumental group, our music is more of a background sound where people can listen and still have a conversation,” bassist Justin Gibbens said. “So, I guess you can say we’re Ellensburg’s best background band.”
Unlike American jam bands on an instrumental tear, the Killdeer String Band blends Jenny Humphrey’s Celtic fiddle and classical violin training with her husband Josh’s wide range of musical backing harmonies and counterpoint. Josh Humphrey’s background in Turkish oud and Hindustani classical music adds a dynamic flare with his guitar work.
But the mix of a variety sounds he produces with the harmonium, kalimba, tike or percussion instruments like the tabla or doumbek, the multi-instrumentalist adds sustenance to the soaring melodies and dynamic swells of his wife’s violin.
“I think of my violin as the voice of the band since we don’t have singer,” Jenny said. “We like to share the stage, but I’m getting more comfortable being out front like that. It was a slow process.”
The Gibbens brothers, Justin and Jacob, drive the bus, so to speak, comprising of the rhythm section with Justin on upright bass and Jacob on percussion, including cajon and djembe. They bring a certain texture and rhythm to the table.
“We used to make all this ruckus down in the basement growing up. But Mom and Dad were fine with it because we were at home where they knew where we were,” Justin said, a smile forming at the thought of what his parents might have thought. “Jacob lives over in Seattle and can’t make all the performances.
“We’ve played as a trio before, but it isn’t the same sound as when he’s there.”
Justin and Jacob have 20-plus years of combined experience playing in a number of rock and jazz projects, so there is a certain continuity to a group featuring man and wife out front and two brothers on the rhythm.
“I try to make my part as limited and unnoticeable as possible, more like if it’s not there it’s noticeable,” Jacob said. “A little shaker, a little shimmy, but it’s still the backbone and the texture. The rhythm of what we do is clear.”
Whether it’s an Irish jig or an instrumental cover of “Hey Jude,” the Killdeer String Band explores the sonic boundaries of traditional acoustic music.
“I’m more of a rhythm player than a lead guitar,” Josh explained. “Not a lot of guitar players will double the melody or add harmony parts. So, I try to enhance Jenny’s lead lines lot.
“I try to supplement chords and sounds that enhance what’s going on and let the rhythm section add a harmony to the rhythm.”
Dealing with the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Killdeer String Band focused on recording and producing its second full-length release, “Wise Fools,” at Velvetone Studios with support from the Ellensburg Arts Commission.
The 13-song, 2021 release, created here in town was a far cry different from the 2017 first album recorded at London Bridge Studios in Seattle, in that they had more time recording at Velvetone, did more takes to make sure they got what they wanted from each song before moving on.
“The new release features a lot more original music,” Josh said. “The first one only had three originals and the second one has seven or eight. The first album was recorded in a day. Each song was one take.
“With the second one being recorded in town, we really layered it more and added a couple of local (players) and a couple of rhythm guitars and more percussion.”
Velvetone producer Sam Albright has recorded a variety of local and regional musicians over the years and has a way of bringing out the best in each.
“With the second album, we had the luxury of time, which was both a curse and a blessing,” Justin said. “There was no urgency to get the project done, and with the COVID we weren’t playing any live on weekends. So, we had as much time as we wanted.
“Sam is a creative recording engineer, and he has the capabilities to take the violin from one take and blend it with the percussion from another. So, we went down several rabbit holes trying to find the perfect two bars of a guitar solo and the perfect cymbal where we could capture and reuse on the second song. It was just a different approach on the new release.”
The idea of playing live music again has jump-started hope in more than one band in the past couple of months. As restrictions continue to lift, the Killdeer String Band looks forward to the chance to add the new songs its repertoire.
They are scheduled to perform on the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series at the end of June. They’ll be at the Snowy Owl Theater in Leavenworth on May 29 and the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima on June 4.
In the meantime, the new release, “Wise Fools,” is available on Spotify and other digital platforms.