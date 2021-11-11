top story Killdeer String Band multi-instrumentalist Josh Humphrey makes the instruments he makes music with By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 11, 2021 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Josh Humphrey built his first quality guitar in 2006. Now he has a waiting list of three years for the instruments he builds in Ellensburg. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Everything in Josh Humphrey’s workshop is constructed by hand. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Musician and instrument maker Josh Humphrey sits in his shop behind his house on East First Avenue. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Josh Humphrey plays an Indian Raga Guitar he built. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Fellow wood worker John Graf gave him a crazy piece of Walnut with bullet holes in it from probably 40 years ago. Humphrey made a guitar out of it. You can see the bullet holes through the back and front of it. Courtesy photo Multi-instrumentalist John Humphrey plays the instruments he builds on stage with the Killdeer String Band. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Out back behind a green, two-story, around the trampoline, through the trees that still have Halloween decorations fluttering in the breeze is a small, nondescript shop where the music is made.Actually, it’s a place where the instruments that make the music are made.The smell of cedar or spruce, distinct and enticing, hovers in the air. Little piles of sawdust settle on the floor underneath the work bench with vises and various tools of the trade nearby. The space clearly reads “hand-crafted,” without uttering a word.Killdeer String Band multi-instrumentalist Josh Humphrey has been making music for years as a musician. But he has been making the instruments that make the music even longer. He is currently a wood-working instructor at both Central Washington University and Morgan Middle School.His craft dates back to when his father Russell’s inventions and building sparked an interest in a young guy who saw how it was done, then struck out to create his own creations.“Working with wood feels like a necessity to me. I’m drawn to it and what I’m doing feels right,” he said. “I get ideas for projects and I sit down and sketch them out, then go to work.“I like the smell of the wood. It’s just a natural attraction. I really enjoy the process of working with it, the hand-tool work, cutting and carving with a chisel. I shape and shave the wood. And of course, there’s a ton of sanding to make sure everything is perfect.”He sat on his workbench, gently filing pieces of glittery plastic that would be eventually be in-laid onto a fret board, then moved to hand-sanding a neck that would go onto another instrument. He was clearly in his element.Humphrey started playing instruments when he was in high school in 1994 and made his first quality guitar in 2006. As an instrument maker, his work is in constant demand. In fact, he currently has a three-year waiting list.“I get calls all the time. ‘Is my guitar finished?’ And I tell them no I haven’t even started it, probably won’t this year,” Humphrey said with a rue smile.He generally makes six to eight guitars a year, so his clientele is forced to adopt a certain patience and tolerance. But the end game is worth the wait.CLOSING IN ON 100 He is currently working on his 99th guitar and not quite sure when No. 100 will be hand-crafted. One thing is certain, it won’t roll off the assembly line. But there is one with a story too good not to tell.“I just sent it off, but I wish you could see the one I just finished. It had bullet holes in it,” he said, waiting for the astonished look to subside, yet answering before the proverbial, “what?” could be asked.“John Graf gave me this crazy piece of walnut with bullet holes in it from probably 40 years ago. I made a guitar out of it and you can see the bullet holes through the back and front of it. It’s going to be pretty epic.”Not every bit of work has a storyline like bullet holes, but they all have stories. He built his first guitar and played it when he was in high school. He still has one of those guitars he build back in the day and plays it every now and then.As he developed as a musician, his wood working skills grew as well. Humphrey’s background in Turkish oud and Hindustani classical music adds a dynamic flare with his guitar work with the Killdeer String Band. All the instruments he plays on the stage, he built himself.“There is a history to what I do. I learned traditional techniques used hundreds of years ago,” he explained. “I’ve just been learning and applying them to my own design, I guess.“I play a Turkish guitar called an ‘Oud.’ It has a round back, which gives it a really echoey sound like reverb. It creates a very distinct sound that you can only get by the way it’s built.”The Killdeer String Band is a musical blend of Celtic, Irish, Romani gypsy with a nomadic flavor and a little free-flowing Turkish blend enhanced by his wife Jenny’s gypsy violin and the rhythm section of Jacob and Justin Gibbens.Besides the Oud, he also creates an Indian classical Raga guitar that represents thousands of years old ancient Indian music heritage. The Raga guitar is usually played like the traditional old instrument mush like a Sitar or Veena. It has the original six strings with another 14 strings, similar to a 12 string double neck.“It’s basically a hybrid, more like a Sitar, actually” Humphrey explained. “It has all these extra strings. It actually tunes really well; you just have to touch it up. Most of the strings are on the top side, but you can bounce back and forth like a dual neck for an interesting sound.”He is able to follow the process from the workshop bench all the way to the stage where he brings the instrument to life. It is an interesting scenario, basically taking a stick from the Pacific Northwest and shaping it into a thing of beauty, both aesthetically and musically.The noise he makes is as unique as the instrument itself. And should you want a Josh Humphrey guitar, put your name on the list, and it could be done 2024.You can’t put a time limit on excellence, but you can listen to the end result every time he plays. Rodney Harwood
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com  