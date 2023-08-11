...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
exceeding 100 degrees each day (95-100% confidence) and 50-85%
confidence in the hottest temperatures exceeding 105 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest temperatures are forecast Tuesday
afternoon with widespread chances (95-100%) of exceeding 100
degrees for most of the lower elevations of central, north-
central, and northeast Oregon as well as central, south-
central, and southeast Washington. Medium-high confidence
(50-85% chance) exists in the warmest locations exceeding 105 on
Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures Monday night and Tuesday
night are anticipated to be very warm in the upper 60s to
mid-70s for the aforementioned areas. Regarding the warmest
overnight low temperatures, there is a medium-high probability
(50-85% chance) of staying above 75 degrees for climatologically
warm locations such as the eastern Columbia River Gorge and
Columbia Basin of Oregon.
Confidence is still very high (90-100%) in exceeding 100 degrees
Wednesday and Thursday, though with a bit more uncertainty in
whether temperatures will reach 105 degrees, therefore the lower
end of the above range looks reasonable at this time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Jenny Humphrey, left, and Stephanie Hsu brought a new dynamic to the Killdeer String Band performance Thursday at Concerts in the Park.
{p lang=”en” xml:lang=”en”}{span style=”color: #000000;”}{span style=”color: #000000;”}{span style=”color: #000000;”}Alex (AP) Pualani, left, and Jacob Gibbens made for a dynamic rhythm section Thursday in the Killdeer String Band’s Concerts in the Park show. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/p}
The Killdeer String Band presented its expanded lineup for Thursday night's Concerts in the Park show. From left, Jenny Humphrey, Stephanie Hsu, Alex (AP) Pualani, Jacob Gibbens, Justin Gibbens and Josh Humphrey performed 1 1/2-hour set.
Jenny Humphrey, left, and Stephanie Hsu brought a new dynamic to the Killdeer String Band performance Thursday at Concerts in the Park.
Rodney Harwood / Daily Record
{p lang=”en” xml:lang=”en”}{span style=”color: #000000;”}{span style=”color: #000000;”}{span style=”color: #000000;”}Alex (AP) Pualani, left, and Jacob Gibbens made for a dynamic rhythm section Thursday in the Killdeer String Band’s Concerts in the Park show. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/p}
Rodney Harwood / Daily Record
The Killdeer String Band performance Thursday at North Alder Park was enjoyed by both man and beast.
Rodney Harwood / Daily Record
This dancer enjoyed the music of the Killdeer String Band Thursday night at the Concerts in the Park series.
Rodney Harwood / Daily Record
The Killdeer String Band presented its expanded lineup for Thursday night's Concerts in the Park show. From left, Jenny Humphrey, Stephanie Hsu, Alex (AP) Pualani, Jacob Gibbens, Justin Gibbens and Josh Humphrey performed 1 1/2-hour set.
Rodney Harwood / Daily Record
It was all smiles Thursday night for the Killdeer String Band performance at the Concerts in the Park series show.