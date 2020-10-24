Working in emergency response requires nerves of steel, impeccable people skills and a rock-solid work ethic, and KITTCOM Director Darlene Mainwaring has all those qualities and more. But after serving three decades at the nerve center of the county, she has decided to move on to greener pastures.
Mainwaring is retiring at the end of October after working for KITTCOM for 30 years. George Long will be taking the reins in November. Mainwaring, an Ellensburg native, began her career at KITTCOM in October 1990. Her mother saw an ad in the newspaper for a position at the agency and suggested she consider applying for the job.
When she began at the agency, she said their office was combined with the Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office with dispatch operations being housed at the jail. At the time, the job required six weeks of training, and at that point Mainwaring said she knew the job was a great fit for her.
“I just kept going,” she said. “I got hooked. I enjoyed it because it was busy and fast and chaotic.”
Over the years since she began, Mainwaring said information gathering by dispatchers has evolved by leaps and bounds. When she began, she said all the information collected from callers was written down on paper in spiral notebooks. Eventually, computer-aided dispatch was implemented, helping streamline the collection process. As computers evolved, Mainwaring said the job of the dispatcher became easier, as the systems integrated allowing dispatchers to access criminal records and similar information without accessing separate computers.
“I got to see that evolution,” she said. “I got to see the evolution of adding cellular calls to 911 and bringing all that in.”
Mainwaring continued working up the ranks at KITTCOM, being promoted to interim director for six months in 2008 before becoming director. When she assumed the role, she said much of the focus at the agency continued to be adding better technology and developing staffing roles, including promoting supervisors.
During that time, the agency continued to develop response plans and worked with the state’s 911 office to receive funding for improvements. Mainwaring said another focus was on educating county residents on where their taxes went within the agency while balancing the budget.
“Staffing is about two-thirds of all of our budgets,” she said. “It’s huge. We’re dealing with funding right now because sales tax is down because of COVID.”
With technology continuing to evolve, Mainwaring said it is crucial for dispatch centers like KITTCOM to continue to stay on top of the changes to improve service levels.
“It’s very important,” she said. “The more information we can get from the caller and from the GIS data, the more that improves so that we’re getting closer to where they’re at when they call on their cell phones.”
As Kittitas County’s population continues to grow, Mainwaring said dispatchers continue to stay on top of the increase in security alarms in new and existing homes, as well as changes to maps with new roads and subdivisions being built. With many homes in the county being second homes, she said another challenge is dealing with callers who aren’t familiar with their surroundings.
“Having grown up here, I’ve seen the growth,” she said. “From the time I started to now, it’s amazing.”
Mainwaring said the increase in emergency calls over the years has remained incremental, with the busiest times continuing to be during intensive situations such as wildfires or multi-car accidents.
“They create more phone calls, but they don’t necessarily create more incidents,” she said. “You have one big incident that causes a lot of work.”
REFLECTING ON CHALLENGES, ACHIEVEMENTS
Looking back on her time as director, Mainwaring said her largest challenge has been related to staffing levels since 2016 at the call center. Although the agency went through times where it struggled to maintain adequate staff numbers, she said they have finally overcome the obstacle with multiple candidates currently in the application and screening process.
“We aren’t even advertising,” she said. “They’re just coming to us now. I think there is a correlation to COVID with some of it because people are looking for those essential jobs now and this is an essential job. We worked all the way through the pandemic, and the pay is very decent in this county.”
After overcoming the staffing issues within the agency, Mainwaring said she is finally comfortable retiring and handing over the reins of the department to a new director.
“Luckily, everything’s worked out and staffing’s looking better,” she said. “We found a really amazing person to come in and take over for me. I think they are going to do great things with technology and future growth.”
Mainwaring said her proudest accomplishment at the agency was being able to see all the agencies come together within the county to respond to incidents as a team.
“If you have a wildfire or something in this community, we’re all part of that,” she said. “We work together to make sure the community is OK and that they get the help to people. It’s amazing what we can do in this community. There have been downtimes, but we always work through it.”
After she finishes her time at KITTCOM this month, Mainwaring said she intends on taking a few months off to relax before deciding what to do next. She plans on moving to Montana where her husband grew up and currently lives and plans on following her passion of landscape and wildlife photography. Leaving the agency will be difficult, however, as she said her coworkers are an extension of family to her.
“It’s my second family,” she said. “You make those bonds working together long hours, sometimes many days in a row depending on need. You often spend more time awake with them than you do with your own family during the week, honestly. They support you and they’re there for you when you need something.”
Looking back to October 1990 when she decided to answer the ad in the newspaper, Mainwaring teared up when she was asked if she would have changed anything different about her decision.
“I wouldn’t have,” she said. “It was the best thing I ever did.”