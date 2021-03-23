He may be relatively fresh on the job, but the new director of Kittcom is looking toward the future in keeping the agency up to date with the emergency response needs of Kittitas County.
George Long started in the director position in October, filling the shoes of longtime head Darlene Mainwaring who retired after 30 years with the agency. During his first five months, he said the main element that stands out for him is how supportive his agency and others, and his new community has been of him taking the reins at Kittcom.
“Any time I’ve needed help or needed help understanding something, everybody jumps on board to help out, which has been great,” he said.
Long began his career in 2006 in Salem, Oregon, working his way through the ranks within that agency. He transferred to Portland in 2017, working as an emergency operations manager. He said the move to Kittitas County was spurred by his passion for working for a smaller, more rural community, after having experience with one early in his career.
“The teamwork and support from the community, that concept that you are part of the bigger public safety community existed, and I absolutely loved it,” he said. “While I spent time in bigger centers, I wanted to get back to that.”
Long said a primary focus of his in his first five months has been finding ways to further support his employees from an internal perspective.
“How do we take care of our folks, how do we retain them and train them correctly,” he said. “What technologies can we do to advance the center here that are not only going to support our folks but also the responders and public as well.”
As he looks at the path forward, he said a large component involves getting to better understand not only the agency, but the county it supports.
“I didn’t come in here with the idea that I’m going to swing a battle axe and make big sweeping changes like you see in some organizations with folks,” he said. “I needed to learn what I was getting into, because one of things that’s obvious to me is that we’re very community-centric. I like this and I want to keep it that way.”
In the fast-paced world of emergency communications, Long said it can be easy for employees in various departments to not have an understanding of what others are doing in the agency. Although he didn’t see that being a major problem in Kittcom when he arrived, he saw opportunities to strengthen interagency communications, putting out a regular director’s update that keeps everyone in the loop with what’s going on at the agency. The updates touch on changes in protocol and developments in technology the agency is looking at in the future.”
“I’m giving them an opportunity to have a voice in those things so that when this rolls out, it’s not just George rolling out something,” he said. “Everyone’s involved in it and everybody has a piece in it.”
Although the rank structure in emergency response is much different than that of the police and fire departments, Long said enhanced communications and employee engagement gives all employees at Kittcom a sense of ownership in the agency.
“They’re learning more and they’re more of a part of what’s going on,” he said. “I think that’s been really important in the last several months, and I think it’s going to be critical going forward too, no matter what comes down the pike.”
With his experience in larger emergency response centers, Long is taking his first year at Kittcom to look at what technologies are currently existing at the agency and which ones it should be eyeing in the coming future.
“Things such as location accuracy and text to 911,” he said. “These are things, especially location accuracy, that keeps evolving. There are products out there that can push more and more data to us. Not just location accuracy, but medical information and so many other things that are available to us. Staying up with that is not only important because it helps dispatchers do their jobs. We also have to look at what kind of calls we are taking.”
With the heavy amount of outdoor recreation that takes place in Kittitas County, Long said enhanced location accuracy is critical in cutting down on the time it takes to pinpoint where someone is when they become lost or injured in the wilderness.
“Those things are important, and you’ve got to stay on top of them,” he said. “The other thing is that one day, the public is going to expect that you’re going to do it.”
Long said multiple counties in the state have enabled text to 911 features, which can come as a major benefit for residents who are hard of hearing or can’t otherwise access 911 through voice calls in specific situations.
As the county looks to embrace the new technologies, Long said Kittcom can have multiple roles in doing so, including testing new products as they are rolled out, as well as working with adjoining counties and municipalities as they begin to embrace the advanced technologies.
“It’s a lot of communication and paying attention to what’s going on,” he said. “The technology landscape is constantly changing.”
Long said there are certain hurdles that the agency considers when looking at taking on new technology, including cost analysis and determining how the technology will integrate into existing emergency response systems at the agency, as well as the needs for training agency employees on how to use and test the new technologies.
Another aspect long said is crucial involves educating the community on what is available and what the agency needs to roll it out. In response to this, he has created a five-year strategic plan to develop a funding plan that is laid out over that time period.
“A lot of times, an agency will make a strategic plan all pretty in a binder, stick it on a shelf and forget about it,” he said. “That’s not useful. If we’re going to do these things, funding is going to drive a lot of it. Nothing that we do here is cheap because it is so technology-based.”
Now that the plan is in place, Long said the goal is to focus on incrementally rolling out advancements within the agency at a rate that is sustainable from both a training and funding perspective.
“We’re at the phase of having built the wish list,” he said. “Now we’ve got to lay it out and see what makes sense and how we can overlay it with funding.”