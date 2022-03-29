When it comes to emergency response, time is of the essence, and KITTCOM recently rolled out advanced technology that helps shave precious time off their responses to calls for help.
The technology rolled out by the agency is designed to hone in on the location of callers with the aid of computer technology. KITTCOM Director George Long said the technology, known as a Rapid SOS Portal is a web-based application that pulls data from connected cellular phone devices to improve location accuracy. The technology is specific to cellular phones and was rolled out on March 1.
“Traditionally on a cellphone call, we will get information from the service provider that involves the tower they are probably hitting on and that they’re somewhere in this area,” he said. “We have found that ‘somewhere in this area’ can be a difference of hundreds of yards further away from where they actually are, so the accuracy isn’t really that great.”
With Rapid SOS, Long said other data is pulled from the user’s phone to help narrow down the location.
“If you’re out and about and you order a pizza to the park and your phone says you’re at the park, it’s pulling that data and bringing it through a different secure clearing house and pushing it our to the 911 centers.”
Long said the technology works within what’s referred to as a jurisdictional boundary, which is roughly the county lines. If a call is placed within the jurisdiction, the data is pushed through the secure clearing house and automatically comes up at KITTCOM’s web browser.
“You basically get two dots,” he said. “One dot is saying they basically think the person is here, and then you get a bigger circle around it which says they’re sure they’re probably within that circle.”
When KITTCOM tested the technology before rolling it out, Long said the accuracy was vastly improved from the previous cellular tower triangulation method.
“We found that it showed us in the back half of our building, which is where the actual dispatch center is,” he said. “It was within 20 meters of where they were pinning us in the building.”
ACCURACY EQUALS SPEED
If a caller doesn’t know where they are when they call KITTCOM or they can’t communicate by voice, Long said the technology has the ability to help dispatchers get first responders to the caller’s location.
“If you have a lost hiker and all they can do is send a text message, they can text us,” he said. “We can pull up the Rapid SOS portal and get a more accurate location as to where they are.”
Although Long said dispatchers still prefer voice calls over texts if possible and the more information the caller can give as to their location, the faster responders can reach them, the new technology has the potential to bridge the gap when those options aren’t available.
“This changes the game,” he said. “We have the potential to have quicker responses and we can narrow down where they are quicker, or we can help search and rescue if they are trying to find a hiker. We can narrow down the search area if we can get the hiker to text us. Instead of searching this big area, we’re showing they are within 30 meters of this point and they can go right to it.”
When recreators are lost in the backcountry, Long said dispatchers often have to begin with vague questions to help the person find their bearings and help the response effort to locate them, especially when they aren’t familiar with the area they are lost in.
“That can take minutes,” he said. “Every second counts, and minutes are bad.”