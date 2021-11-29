top story KITTCOM rolls out text-to-911 feature Wednesday By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Nov 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Grace Shuey responds to an emergency call at KITTCOM in September 2019. Text-to-911 capabilities will be rolled out Wednesday. Jacob Ford/ Daily Record Grace Shuey types in information while responding to an emergency call at Kittcom in September 2019. Text-to-911 capabilities will be rolled out Wednesday. Jacob Ford/ Daily Record KITTCOM, Kittitas County’s emergency dispatch center, as seen from Elmview Road in September 2019. Text-to-911 capabilities will be rolled out Wednesday. Jacob Ford/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Kittitas County residents will have an entirely new way to summon first responders beginning Wednesday.KITTCOM is rolling out its text-to-911 service after months of preparations. The service will allow certain demographics, including the hearing impaired to make easier calls for emergency services throughout the county.KITTCOM Director George Long said the technology behind the service has existed for some time, saying it was originally designed for people who found themselves in a situation where making a voice call could potentially put them in danger. “Domestic violence tends to be the No. 1 example given there, where they want to call, but texting is a more effective way to get help,” he said.Long said the speech and hearing-impaired community has been using a text-based telephone system referred to as TTY, but said the technology is aging and some people don’t have access to it.“You have to have a specific keyboard for it, and it has to be tied into a handset for a landline phone or a cellphone has to be plugged into it,” he said. “There is so much additional equipment you need in order to make these calls, when now we can just pick up our phones and send a text message.”COMMUNITY NEEDThe shift to the text-based emergency system is part of an effort Long said KITTCOM is taking on to open further communication options for county residents. Although the new technology is available for everyone who needs it, he said KITTCOM still prefers people to request emergency services through a voice call if possible.“Call if you can, text if you can’t,” he said. “We say that simply because a voice call is a lot easier to process because we are talking to you in real time. We’re not waiting for a message to come back.”Historically, Long said residents who tried to text 911 would receive a text message back informing them the service was not available in their community. In rolling out the service Wednesday, he said Kittitas County will join multiple others within the state with the upgraded technology. “Come Dec. 1, you’ll be able to text 911 and it will come straight into our call center,” he said. “One of our dispatchers will take the text just as they would a voice call, it’s just that the conversation will be typing back and forth between each other.”MONTHS OF PREPLong said work began on the program last May, and the time since then has involved testing for and training on the system within KITTCOM. He said technicians ensured their system was up to date and able to receive and send messages via the new system.“We had to make sure the various cellphone carriers were working through the system,” he said.Another step Long said the organization had to complete was an update to its telephone system, which was mostly in the form of a software update to ensure it was in line with current technology.“We also needed to ensure we could transfer to a neighboring county,” he said. “If a call touches a border with Kittitas County, we want to ensure that call can be transferred, especially when we get a text call that’s near the border but was intended for another 911 center. That happens occasionally even with voice calls.”Long said the training regimen for KITTCOM employees was relatively simple, as the software for the text system is similar to that which was used for TTY calls. Eventually he said the state wants all counties to have the technology, creating a seamless emergency response system.“Ideally, you want to be able to travel from county to county and have similar services,” he said. “You won’t go from one county that has certain services into another that doesn’t.”Long reiterated that KITTCOM would prefer people call if they are able to, as it makes the transmission of information such as location of the caller, as well as any medical issues or threats much easier to relay in a timely fashion. If people use the text service, he said it is crucial that users relay all pertinent information as soon as possible.“I acknowledge that texting is easier for a lot of folks these days, but when it comes to voice calls, dispatchers are trained in guiding those conversations to obtain the information quickly and get it out to responders,” he said. “When it’s a medical call, we have certain instructions that we provide back to the caller. If you're going to contact us by text, it's important to add the two most critical things in any 911 call in your first text. We need to know where you are, and we need to know what's going on. If I know what's going on, I know who to send to get you help." 