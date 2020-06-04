For the past three days, Kittitas County has not had a new positive case of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department
The county, which is currently in Phase 2 of the state’s recovery plan, has held steady at 88 total confirmed cases since the onset of the outbreak. With 67 cases listed as recovered, the county is at 21 active cases.
In the release, Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) officials said they continue to work with people who are positive to ensure they remain healthy and prevent future exposures.
The county is working toward advancing to Phase 3, which it can apply for as soon as June 17.
The IMT is asking everyone to contribute to prevention efforts: stay home when you are sick, wash your hands frequently, do not touch your face, cover your cough, and wear a cloth face covering. All businesses are required to have a safety plan in place.
The IMT is receiving calls from the public about businesses possibly operating outside of the scope of Phase 2. Health officials said people should contact the state regarding those concerns at https://coronavirus.wa.gov/.
As the effort to combat the COVID-19 spread continues, health officials advise residents to take time to go outside, take care of their physical health, contact loved ones and find healthy ways to cope with the stress.
“As the Public Information Officer (PIO), I see the full range of peoples’ concerns, fears, frustrations, and anger,” said management team PIO Kasey Knutson. “But our communities and citizens also show great strength and should take pride in our ability to respond.”
If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.