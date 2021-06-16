KITTITAS — This year’s canvas has a bit of family history to it. Actually, it’s a 3- by-2 1/2-foot section of tanned deer hide given to him by his grandfather about the same time he started doing artwork for the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
“We don’t really know the back story to the hide, but my father (Bob Hall) gave it to him six years ago before he passed,” his mother Barbara Schmidt said. “He and his grandfather were pretty close, so he decided to use it this year.”
Kittitas Secondary School senior-to-be John Schmidt began producing art for the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2015 when he was just 12 years old with encouragement of art teachers Carolyn Johnson and Julie Francois.
He has developed in style and technique with age, but his work has come full circle in a more simplified design structure, he said.
“I think I was pretty good when I first started, which is what the Rodeo Hall of Fame people saw in my work,” said Schmidt, who is now 17. “My abilities have gotten better in different areas and aspects of art.
“The style of painting I used when was younger, I tended to use more color. I like natural and simpler colors now.”
Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board member Marie Smith has been an admirer of his work for years.
“John has always had a keen interest in nature and been an avid investigator of the outdoor environment,” she said. “Every summer, he goes to Alaska to work on a commercial trawler, but not before he completes yet another work of art for the benefit of the ‘Flags of Fame’ auction.”
Last year, he used a wood burning technique on a pine box that was a spectacular nature scene. He will utilize some of that same technique with this year’s leather and dye production.
“I’m going to wood burn first, then go back in with leather dye,” Schmidt explained. “With the leather dye, you use markers. I will use the wood burner to do the outline of trees, the deer and the foreground.
“Then I’ll go in with five different colors of dye and add value and depth. I don’t even know how I came up with the concept. It was a serendipity discovery. My friend Julie Baugher (Leather Design) gave me the idea.”
His background is in acrylic and oil paints, and pen and ink. They all have their challenges, he said, every single one is a different medium. He likes different forms and technique, rather than doing the same thing over and over and over.
The burn and leather dye has its own set of challenges.
“Obviously, you have to be careful not to burn through the leather. I’m using real natural colors, browns basically,” he said. “The colors contrast pretty well against the natural tone of the hide. The deer is probably the main focal point to this project. I try to follow the one-third, two-thirds recommendation of perspective.
“But when I add the dye, I can add more depth and different shadows to the trees and other elements.”
His work for the Hall of Fame includes a landscape painting on a guitar in acrylics. He has also done an Indian ink painting on a lamp, a wood burn on the Boxes of Fame and a Native American hand drum the first year as a 12-year-old.
This year he will lend his skills to the annual fundraiser with a leather dye, wood burn on a deer hide provided by his grandfather.
The evolution continues and now that the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame has a permanent location on Pearl Street, there just might be some of the artwork on display in the near future.