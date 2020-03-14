Brenda McPherson stood in the middle of a gathering of people at the Western Culture and Arts Center, viewing the new exhibit on the wall between the information desk and the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
The crowd from the First Friday Art Walk was growing and people continued to filter in to see the new exhibit dedicated to up-and-coming artists whose work has never been shown in a formal gallery before.
She'd been on the Art Walk before, but it was completely different when it was her work the people came to see. McPherson's work, along with that of photographer Nick Burson and guitar artist Re Hart, is part of the first exhibit of previous undiscovered artists at the Museum and Gallery. It will be on display for the month of March, and then museum officials will introduce a new group in what is actually a premium location in the Western Culture and Arts Center.
“It gives me goosebumps,” said McPherson, who operates GaleStorms Designs in Kittitas. “I'm very honored to have my work on display, especially at the Clymer. I've taken things to art shows and fairs, but this is a validation of how far I've come. I couldn't believe it when I was asked to do this. This is big.”
Viewing McPherson's glass creations is somewhat like looking for depictions in hidden art imagery photograph. From a distance, the overall landscape or assorted décor is obvious to the naked eye. But as the viewer studies further, the realization that the cactus is made from bits and pieces of an old water pitcher or the shadow area is created from and old beer bottle. They discover it is every bit as exciting as the overall piece itself. The work inside the work, as it were.
“I'm just a girl with a tool belt,” McPherson said. “My work made out of glass. I like to call it abstract, but you can still identify the piece.
“Before I can create, I have to see it in my head. Then I decide how it's going to go together. That's my favorite of the process. Sometimes I like people to identify right away, and other times I like to challenge them to study it.”
She cuts glass, anything from bottles to windows. It might be the top of an old rum bottle or a water pitcher spout, or even shards of brown glass from a beer bottle. As she pieces the shards of glass onto a canvas of glass, flowers suddenly take shape, birds begin the fly, landscapes become clearer. Even the buffalo head in the center of the piece takes on special meaning.
And suddenly, what used to be little chunks of glass is formulated into a piece of desertscape called "Beneath the Western Sky"
McPherson, who has been living in Kittitas for the past 20 years, calls it salvaged glass art. She finds it in recycle bins, thrift shops, estate and yard sales. She enjoys creating a vision from something often overlooked, cutting and adhering the pieces into something every bit as beautiful as a painting or sculpture. Her work is made from the heart and is durable enough to withstand the sands of time.
“My joy comes from creating art that inspires others from glass that no longer had a purpose,” McPherson said.