An animal that could be considered a farmer’s best friend just received a collection of new homes, thanks to a team of local volunteers.
The Kittitas Audubon Society spent Sunday installing a collection of 12 boxes designed to facilitate barn owl nesting in multiple locations throughout the county. According to literature provided by the society, barn owls love dark holes to nest in, and when there aren’t hollow trees for them to make their own habitats, they tend to find alternative locations to raise their young. Second choices for the owls can include hay bale stacks or rafters within barns.
The owls are keen predators when it comes to rodents; according to the literature, one barn owl can catch as many mice as nine cats. Over 90% of their diet consists of animals that would otherwise negatively impact crops, and they can be an effective tool in lieu of dangerous poisons otherwise used to control rodent populations.
Barn owls time their nesting habits along with the emergence of their prey, proving food for their chicks while they raise them. The first of two broods the parents raise come during the early spring, which happens to be when mice litters begin to emerge from their burrows. The second brood tends to come around late summer to early fall. Unfortunately, multiple barn owl nests and their chicks are destroyed each year as hay bales are loaded onto trucks for shipment.
Kittitas Audubon Society member Tom Gauron built the boxes to distribute throughout the county Sunday, using salvaged materials to keep costs low. He explained that the boxes were designed for protection, with one entry hole for the owls and a partition on the inside of the box that protects the chicks from predators like raccoons that may try to reach in and pluck them out. The partition also provides added darkness within the nesting area. Gauron said the owls can have broods that number up to 20 chicks, but usually have closer to half a dozen.
“One of the problems with barn owls is a lack of safe nesting places,” he said. “This gives them a place where they won’t be predated on so badly.”
Not only are the owls a good friend to farmers in the valley, but Gauron said they often are seen in town. He said the society gets multiple calls a year from people who find they have some sort of birdlike activity in their attics.
“We find a lot of times they are barn owls sitting on a nest,” he said. “They’re a species that get along well with humans, and they do good for humans.”
Gauron said he has placed approximately two dozen boxes in various locations throughout the county over the 15 years he has been active with the society, and the majority of them have gone to farmers. He infrequently checks the boxes that are placed on public lands and has sometimes found interesting results. While checking habitat boxes he placed for kestrel nesting in the hills above town, he once came across an interesting find.
“The box was filled with pinecones and morel mushrooms,” he said. “I’m assuming it came from a chipmunk, but I had no idea they had a taste for morels.”
Volunteer Scott Nicolai tagged along to help install the boxes and said he had a list of private landowners who were enthusiastic about having them installed on their property, and that over half of the boxes on Sunday were going to those locations. He said the boxes can cost over $100 when purchased online, so being able to use salvaged materials makes it easier to distribute them to interested parties at no cost.
“There is room for a lot more around the valley, especially with all the farmland,” he said. “Maybe we can install some more next year.”
The Kittitas Audubon Society is able to provide information for landowners on how to build their own habitat boxes, as well what resources are available if one encounters injured barn owls or their chicks. Landowners who are interested in having a box placed on their property are encouraged to reach out to the society via their webpage at www.kittitasaudubon.org.