Kittitas County received approval to advance to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team.
Phase 3 of the state plan allows for outdoor recreational groups of up to 50 people to start, which would include baseball games. Social gatherings can have up to 50 people. Non-essential travel can resume. Places like movie theaters and public pools can open with less than 50 percent capacity. For information about Washington’s Phase Plan visit https://coronavirus.wa.gov/.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department and IMT officials said Kittitas County residents to proceed with caution.
“We are all excited about being able to resume activities, and we want to continue to have access to these activities safely. While our incidence of disease remains low, we are very close to jurisdictions with very high rates of illness and hospitalization. Maintaining safety at Phase 3 is the true test as to our recovery from this pandemic. It is more important than ever to continue protecting yourself and others so that we can continue to move forward. Even in Phase 3, proceed with maintaining physical distance or wearing a cloth face covering,” the release stated.
People are asked to continue to wear masks, stay home if sick and wash hands frequently.
After three weeks in Phase 2, the county applied for Phase 3 on Thursday.
Each phase lasts a minimum of three weeks, but in his Facebook Q&A on June 19, Kittitas County Health Officer Mark Larson said the state has not yet announced the criteria for advance to Phase 4.
“It’s uncertain how long Phase 3 will last. It’s a minimum of three weeks, but no one thinks it’ll be just three weeks,” Larson said in the Facebook discussion.
If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.