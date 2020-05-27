Kittitas County has been approved by the state to advance to phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Health Department.
“We are all celebrating this victory,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “Our county has done a phenomenal job in containing COVID-19 and keeping everyone safe. I believe we can continue to move through Washington’s Phased Plan.”
Early this morning, Tristen Lamb, the Director of the Kittitas County Public Health Department, received a letter from Washington State Secretary of Health, John Wiesman. In his letter, Secretary Wiesman stated, “Based on your reports and our conversations, I find that your health department’s response to the outbreak was quick, well thought out, and well implemented. I appreciate all the work you, your team, management at Twin City Foods, and your community are doing to contain this outbreak. I have confidence in your approach to containing this outbreak.”
Phase 2, according the governor’s website, includes:
n Restaurants and taverns reopening with a list of provisions that include no bar seating, limiting capacity to 50% with tables at least six feet apart and no tables of more than five people.
n In-store retail with provisions that include guest occupancy at 30% of building occupancy, markers to explain six-foot distancing, arrangement of traffic flow to eliminate choke points.
n Personal services including cosmetologists, hairstylists, barbers, estheticians, master estheticians, manicurists, nail salon workers, electrologists, permanent makeup artists, tattoo artists, cosmetology schools and esthetics schools.
n Professional services defined as an office-based occupation that typically serves a client base. This includes but is not limited to: accountants, architects, attorneys, engineers, financial advisers, information technologists, insurance agents, tax preparers, and other professional service occupations.
n Outdoor recreation including staffed outdoor tennis facilities public and private, guided ATV, paddle sports, and horseback riding, guided fishing, go-cart tracks, ORV/motocross facilities, and participant-only motorsports. All construction, including new work, is allowed.
n Professional photography.
n Pet grooming.
n Fitness and training. Staffed indoor fitness studios providing private instruction for personal fitness training that requires access to specialized equipment, including but not limited to gymnastics, weight and resistance training, martial arts, yoga, and similar instructor-led fitness services.
For more information about Washington’s Phase Plan visit https://coronavirus.wa.gov.
For businesses that want assistance with signage, contact the Emergency Operation Center (EOC). For more information about the cloth masking directive, please visit www.co.kittitas.wa.us. If you have questions about your health, contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.
