Candidates for the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners District 1 took time on Oct. 7 to participate in a virtual forum co-sponsored by the Daily Record and the Kittitas League of Women Voters. Incumbent Commissioner Cory Wright and candidate Kristin Ashley answered questions submitted by county residents, and the forum was hosted by LWV member Katherine Murphy.
GOALS, PRIORITIES, STANDPOINTS
Ashley said she fully supports the proposed 1/10th percent sales tax increase for mental health treatment programs within the county, saying she has reached out to mental health professional, emergency medical providers and first responders in the community to talk about the issue. She believes the initiative supports first responders, making them safer and will help to support a positive future for the community as a whole.
“I know that one in four of our 10th graders currently have had or will have a suicide plan,” she said. “This is crucial for our community. We need to strengthen our families so that they have good, positive ripple effects throughout our community.”
Wright said he believes the mental health tax proposal would serve as a benefit to families as well as having a positive effect on the criminal justice system in Kittitas County.
“It’s a much-needed step forward,” he said.
Wright said there are a few issues with the proposition that he said he needs to better understand before casting full support for it.
“Any taxes collected must be held to an approved plan, which is why for this sales tax to move forward I believe it would need a citizen oversight committee similar to our homelessness and affordable housing committee,” he said. “Also, a sunset clause of five years. We need to tell the voters that this won’t be a permanent tax. After five years, they should have the opportunity to say whether this is something that will continue in perpetuity.”
With Kittitas County being one of the fastest growing counties in the state, Wright said the COVID-19 pandemic has placed an intense focus on how to handle projected future growth within the county.
“Many companies have said that their employees can work from home,” he said. “Some indefinitely, some for the next few years, which means many will want to live where they play. We’ve got to get on the planning end of it now, especially around infrastructure and growth on our transportation system.”
Ashley said the biggest challenge she sees in the explosive population growth within the county is maintaining rural character and culture. Stating figures that between 6,000 and 10,000 new homes have been permitted for future building within the county, she said that a major focus must be on maintaining affordability for people who already live within the county’s borders as they compete with homebuyers moving from wealthier areas such as the West Side.
“What we need to do is provide higher wage paying jobs within our community,” she said. “We need to make sure that our ranchers and our farmers are being supported so that we can keep that culture alive. We need to make sure that we know how to strategize what we want our future to look like and how we want to invite the people that are going to be moving into our community that are going to be our neighbors.”
On the subject of BOCC support for Public Health Department recommendations on COVID-19 protocols, Ashley said she believes a mental health professional should be included in the conversation, and also believes a focus should be placed on sustainability within the community.
“We may need to not just have rules and restrictions,” she said. “We actually need to have a good set plan in order to live as fully as we possibly can going forward, while also protecting our vulnerable population.”
After being in a county state of emergency for the last six months, Wright said he believes it is time to evaluate whether that state of emergency still exists.
“This is going to be a long-term stage of preparedness,” he said. “I think it’s important to evaluate that. Fighting something like COVID can bring lenses very narrow as far as perspectives on how to fight it. We need to make sure as commissioners that we are continuing to keep perspectives wide, looking not only at our most vulnerable folks but also those who are highly affected.”
Looking at the effect that the pandemic has had on parents and educators, Wright said he has advocated for use of CARES Act funds received by the county to help get local schools operational again, saying that the use of CARES act funding removes the tax burden from residents down the road.
On the subject of encouraging job growth within Kittitas County, Wright said he considers the current time to be a golden opportunity for making progress in this field.
“The Seattle area is under a lot of economic stress, not only with the effects of COVID but also with some of the civil unrest,” he said. “Companies are looking to move, and company recruitment is really at the top of the list for me.”
Ashley said some of her goals if elected would be to work with the industrial park at Bowers Field to increase development of the property, as well as developing strategies to create an industry in glass recycling in the county. With the future permitted development in the county, she said the establishment of a small-diameter lumber mill in the county would provide many of the finished products for the houses being built.
“That would be a great industry to start in our community,” she said. “I’m willing to cold call as many people as I can in order to bring people into our community.”
On the subject of bringing more affordable housing to the county, Ashley said she wants to work the county’s planning commission and with organizations such as HopeSource and Habitat for Humanity to seek out adequate plots of land to develop for the cause.
“Habitat for Humanity has a great track record,” she said. “Those houses will be affordable housing for the next 99 years, even if Habitat for Humanity goes out of business. We could make the footprint pretty small, and make sure families have their first affordable houses in this community.”
Wright said with property and construction costs rising rapidly, the focus needs to be on improving job opportunities in the county, along with opening up county policies to utilize buildable land within Kittitas County.
“Encouraging as many different opportunities for building in that area,” he said. “Working to minimize our floodplain. We have a lot of affected land that is subject to the wildland urban interface code. Those areas are going to be expensive no matter what, but for those last remaining areas we need to work with our builders and Realtors to figure out what the market will bear and how to best make that happen.”