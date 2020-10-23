Candidates for Kittitas County Board of Commissioners District 2 took time to participate in a virtual forum on Oct. 7 hosted by the Kittitas County League of Women Voters, answering community-sourced questions. The forum hosted incumbent Commissioner Laura Osiadacz and candidate Jerry Martens and was hosted by LWV member Katherine Murphy.

SHARING STANDPOINTS

Martens said he does not support the 1/10th’s mental health tax currently proposed, saying that the county has vast tracts of vacant industrial land that could be exploited for a cause like mental health.

“My point is, with leadership mental health can be addressed and become a priority,” he said. “It doesn’t require us to tax our citizens additionally.”

Osiadacz said she does support the tax but believes it should be voted on by county residents.

“I do not support imposing this solely by the Board of County Commissioners,” she said. “Kittitas County like many other communities across the United States is seeing an increased need for mental health services. This tax if passed could not only provide increased services for people in need, but also if used property has the ability to reduce crime by addressing issues up front, preventing people from self-medicating which all too often can lead to bad choices, resulting in jail, unemployment and in the most tragic of situations death.”

With the county experiencing rapid population growth compared to others in the state, Osiadacz said challenges include creating a more stable infrastructure and cutting down on congestion. As the chair of the Upper Kittitas County Traffic Committee, Osiadacz said the committee has updated their 20-year transportation plan to address additional evacuation routes and has lobbied for lane increases on Interstate 90 to cut down on congestion.

“Maintaining our rural character is another challenge which we are addressing by hiring a long-range planner, as well as implementing GIS mapping to be able to predict growth in our community so we can see what it looks like over the next 20 to 50 years,” she said.

Martens said growth restrictions are putting a chokehold on the ability for new units to be built in Kittitas County, and that the solution is leadership with vision.

“Responsible growth is what we seek, but it comes with leadership that has background and experience,” he said. “I would be the first commissioner in over 20 years that brings this quality.”

On the subject of supporting public health recommendations within the county, Martens said if elected his focus would be on ensuring county health officials provide needed background and information to the commissioners so that they can make knowledgeable decisions for their constituents.

“What is in place today is pitting health and their opinions against elected county decision making,” he said. “I think we need to reassess how we are looking at things to that emergency declarations don’t become the normal means of operations.”

Osiadacz said the board has a strong relationship with both Public Health and the county’s Incident Management Team, ensuring that those entities have the resources needed to perform at the highest possible level.

“We can continue to engage with Public Health, schools, business and community members to ensure we are acting in the best interest for community health,” she said. “Balancing physical, mental and economic health.”

On the subject of job growth and economic stability, Osiadacz said she is working on projects that help promote these ideals including work at Bowers Field, advocating for timber contracts within the county and promoting I-90 lane expansion.

“These are just a couple of the projects I am working on,” she said. “I also work extremely close with the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, exploring new ways to attract opportunities for people looking at our community.”

Martens said the county’s current direction forces most industry to be concentrated into urban zones within the county. As a result, he said he supports opening up the development of commercial activity within the rural zones in the county.

“Our county code is too narrowly written and comes with too many fees,” he said. “It provides too many obstacles for new business startups. When I speak of vision, it includes how rural areas can support our urban settlers in ways other than just property taxes.”