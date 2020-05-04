The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with a variance application to move ahead in its plan to reopen the local economy.
If approved by the state, the variance application would allow Kittitas County to move from phase one in the state’s reopening plan to phase two. The variance, introduced by Gov. Inslee in his Friday address on the state’s reopening plan, is only applicable to counties within the state that fit a strict criteria. That criteria involves number of confirmed cases, reported deaths and population size.
Although Kittitas County is the largest county out of the 10 to qualify for the variance, it fits the criteria with having no confirmed positive cases within the last 21 days. If the variance is approved, phase two of the state’s plan would allow all outdoor recreation involving fewer than five people outside the household, gatherings with no more than five people outside the household per week and limited nonessential travel within proximity of home. Businesses allowed to reopen include manufacturing, new construction, retail sales with restrictions, real estate, hair and nail salons, in-home and domestic services such as housekeeping and restaurant operations restricted to less than 50% of their capacity and table sizes restricted to five people or less.
During an afternoon press conference, Kittitas County Public Health Administrator Tristan Lamb said they expect an answer to the application by the end of the week, if not sooner.
“Once we get that answer, it will determine whether Kittitas County will remain in phase one of our plan or spring ahead into phase two,” she said. “We will provide that information to the public as soon as we receive confirmation, and Dr. Larson will continue to speak to this issue in his daily question and answer session on Facebook.”
Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said as the county moves forward with submitting the application, he will continue to work vigorously with the county’s incident management team to be responsive to the county’s citizens.
“Since Friday, I’ve spoken to neighboring counties, health officers, county commissioners, medical staff and our local enforcement to ensure we can move into phase two with care and control,” he said. “If we receive approval for the variance, we must continue to protect the most vulnerable. Women who are pregnant, people over 60 and anyone who is immunocompromised.”
Larson said basic steps such as handwashing, covering one’s cough and wearing a mask to protect others must continue, as the increase in activity under the acceleration will increase cases of the virus within the county.
“How well we monitor the disease, test and trace for potential exposures and implement isolation and quarantine will determine if we continue into the next phase,” he said.
Kittitas County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said the localized response among elected officials over the last 72 hours has been humbling, as local municipalities and the county has stepped up to provide financial backing to assist in testing, contact tracing and quarantine needs as the county applies for the variance.
“We’re unique even as a small county with the ability to come together and support what is needed to keep everyone safe,” he said. “We have incredible residents who are self-reliant and who are looking out for their neighbors. We have hospital and public health staff that work together. We have elected officials who will answer any question the public has about COVID-19, and I believe along with many others that we can move into phase two safely and continue to be examples of effective response.”
Kittitas Valley Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Kevin Martin said the community needs to continue its vigilance against the virus, continuing to live life as healthy as possible.
“KVH is ready to respond as we slowly resume more normal levels of activities,” he said. “We have systems in place and testing capacity as we slowly move into phase two with caution.”
Martin said the hospital has adequate levels of personal protective equipment in ts facilities and will continue work protocols to protect hospital employees and patients.
“We have a workforce that’s been preparing for this, cross training to cover each other and deal with any contingency,” he said. “We’ve been working on this for eight weeks. We’ll be confident that everyone in Kittitas County is working their hardest and will continue to do so with continued caution.”