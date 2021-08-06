She’s blazing trails in a newly created position that will provide a clear and cohesive voice for county government, and she’s excited to make progress this summer.
Kittitas County Director of Communications Carly Brettmann has been on the job a few weeks now, and she is enjoying the process of getting settled in and working with other department heads at the county level. The new position was created by the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners with the goal of marketing the county brand, as well as creating clear channels of communication between their office and county residents.
Brettmann, a Puyallup native, recently moved over to the Kittitas Valley with her husband, Marco, and their three children. They had the benefit of already having a connection with the valley, as Marco attended the ROTC program at Central Washington University. Marco is a full-time battalion commander in the Army National Guard. While Marco was stationed in Kansas, Carly attended Kansas State University where she attained her bachelors degree in advertising in 2009.
After Marco finished an 18-month active deployment in Iraq, the couple decided to move back to Washington to start a family. Upon returning home, Carly began her career at a local advertising agency.
“I got to do a little bit of everything for a variety of clients,” she said. “You name it, I’ve probably helped them in some way, but I really found my niche in social media.”
Brettmann said the timing was great to gain a better understanding of how social media could help with brand management, as platforms like Facebook were just beginning to emerge in that field. After having their first son, she decided to go into business for herself, launching a public relations agency. Finding success in that field, she made the decision to go back into the workforce and took a position doing brand management for a chain of family-owned grocery stores in the Olympia area.
“I’ve spent the last eight years as their marketing department,” she said. “I’ve done everything from print ad design to digital and web-based content creation, as well as social media for them. If it was in the print or digital world, I did it.”
With five years left in the National Guard and having most of his activities centered at the Yakima Training Center, Brettmann’s husband was already centered back in the area. She said when the position came up at the county, she felt compelled to take a chance and apply.
“I’m coming from the private sector, and I know there’s a vast world of difference between that and public service, but I’ve always been interested in this,” she said. “I’ve done some government contracts in advertising and I really loved that work.”
At her previous position, Brettmann said she was most passionate about being able to tell the stories of independent producers that sold their products at her company’s grocery stores.
“I really loved walking the fields and hearing about their story,” she said. “Being able to bring that to a brand platform they had never been used to before was something I loved doing.”
Brettman applied, was hired, and began her new position in mid-July. The position is unique in that it has never existed before within the county, and she said the lack of foundation brings a set of unique challenges.
“Every meeting I’ve had with an elected official or a department head in the last 2 1/2 weeks, the number one thing I hear is that this is such a needed department,” she said. “I appreciate hearing those words, because it tells me there is a need for my position, but it’s also been a struggle in that there’s all these departments doing their own communications and there’s no cohesiveness. Coming from a brand managers standpoint, that needs to be fixed.”
Brettmann said the focus going forward will be on developing a streamlined approach to communications across the various county departments, a task she said adds pressure to the position. She said a metered approach is important, taking into account the routines that have been set in over time within the county.
“I want to come in and not step on toes,” she said. “I am all about teamwork, working together, and collaborating towards a common goal.”
Brettmann said a major focus in her position will be implementing the Board of County Commissioners’ strategic plan, using it to create guidelines for her new role, especially as it pertains to information dissemination.
“Being transparent and honest with information is my No. 1 goal,” she said.
In the meantime, she said she is excited to continue getting settled into life in the valley with her family, taking in all the culture and recreational opportunities the county has to offer.
“I am so excited be able to experience the fair and rodeo firsthand,” she said. “I am just really looking forward to getting out in the community and introducing myself and experiencing it all.”